SHERIDAN — In January of 2021, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and Sheridan College entered a partnership with a common goal in mind: to offer the community greater access to Sheridan College AgriPark.
Participation and use numbers from 2022 indicate the partnership continues as an "overwhelming success," Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board Vice President Zane Garstad said in a press release.
In 2022, improvements were made to the facility, including new ground, reconditioning the roping chute and lead-up alley with new concrete floors and footers, installation of new fans, reconfiguration of arena gates and improvements to the loafing shed stall area. In turn, the WYO Rodeo Board purchased a new arena drag for the college, which now has watering capabilities.
In 2022, the facility saw 693 reservations — compared to 578 in 2021 — and 6,584 people participated in or attended events at the facility — compared to 5,604 in 2021.
"The community’s need for the AgriPark is clear from the number of reservations," Garstad said.
Many different groups used the facility throughout the year, utilizing the indoor facility in the summer in addition to the colder months. Group activities included a family fun equine series, Sheridan County High School Rodeo Club practice, Best of the Rest Steer Riding practice, clinics and competitions, dog agility trials, Bobby Harris Team Roping events, Cowboy States Reining Horse Association, Sheridan County High School Rodeo cutting and reining competitions, Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo cutting and reining competitions, Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty horsemanship competition, 4H equine program fair competition and Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics bucked out their National Finals rodeo qualifying broncs to prepare them for the rodeo, including world champion saddle bronc of the year Black Tie.
"We look forward to another great year in 2023 at the AgriPark, providing services to our community of animal enthusiasts who ensure our western traditions continue to thrive," Garstad said in the release.
"It was a fantastic year and we are off to a great start in 2023," Garstad said.