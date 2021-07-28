SHERIDAN — As wildfires ravage the West, the National Weather Service out of Billings advises people in the northeast Bighorn Mountains and Sheridan foothills including Burgess Junction and Sheridan remain cautious of hazardous air quality conditions.
Heavy smoke from western wildfires will persist over the area through 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to a NWS release published at noon Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the WDH also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions, according to the release.
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at wyvisnet.com.
Crater Ridge Fire officials said smoke from Oregon and northern California is visible across Wyoming. Another smoke map remains available online.
The Crater Ridge Fire has grown to 641 acres and remains 0% contained. Another fire north of Sheridan, the Poverty Flats fire, has burned to 65,000 acres as of noon Wednesday, with no containment mentioned in the incident information. The fire burns east of Billings and north of Crow Agency and Hardin, Montana, near the Little Bighorn River.