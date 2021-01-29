SHERIDAN — Although Senate File 4 recently returned to the Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Transportation Committee for revisions, legislators continue to support the proposal allowing counties to create individual airport districts.
“I share your notion that it is worth more time,” Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, said during a Senate Committee of the Whole meeting Jan. 27. “I think this bill — it’s got some merit. If we tighten it up and put it in the right way, hopefully we can bring it back and have another great debate.”
“I’ve been involved in airport issues in the state for a long time… and I can say how important this is to the rest of the state,” Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson Hole said. “If we’re going to tell our communities they’re going to have to make do with less, we have to give them the tools to be able to handle that. So I think that’s something we really need to look at because the communities that will use this legislation need it desperately… I look forward to working with you all to get it passed.”
The bill, if passed, would give counties the authority to create airport districts. According to Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller, the creation of a local district would have to be approved by voters. If approved, the newly-created district could levy a maximum of three mills, which is currently worth around $1.4 million, according to Obermueller.
The Sheridan County Airport, which is currently managed as an enterprise fund by the county, would be managed by a voter-approved governing board of between three and nine board members if a local airport district were approved. The governing board would have the power to enact any ordinances related to the operation of the airport district and could appoint airport personnel as necessary.
According to Landen, the reasoning behind the legislation was a purely financial one. If approved, the bill would provide another funding option for airports seeing a decline in state funding related to a drop in state mineral revenues.
“I’m not going to disguise it any way — I think this is an effort on the part of these airports out there,” Landen said. “I think it’s an effort, quite frankly, to find a solution for the money they need. So, yes, this is really a bill about money.”
While the Senate Committee of the Whole members were in support of the bill in its first reading, they also felt it needed revisions before moving forward.
In the first draft of the bill, the airport district boards are appointed by commissioners of each county. Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, wondered whether it might be better for the board’s members to be elected by the county’s residents instead.
“My concern is the amount of money that will be going through that airport board in projects and other uses of tax money,” Kolb said. “I believe that, in my opinion, it is best to have people who are elected serve on that board so there’s someone the public could contact directly… While I’m not in disfavor of having a conversation about an airport district, I am concerned about the makeup of the board that controls the direction of that district.”
Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, echoed Kolb’s concerns. He noted airport district boards would have bonding authority, which is typically not granted to appointed boards.
“I had a similar concern, I guess, as Senator Kolb,” Hicks said. “If we’re going to have a board that can bond, I think it should actually be an elected board and not an appointed board under those circumstances. It’s a pretty broad authority to give an appointed board bonding authority…. I’m not aware of any board appointed by commissioners that has bonding authority in the state of Wyoming.”
Another recommended amendment to the bill would add the ability for voters to recall the mill for an airport district if they choose to do so.
“If this bill moves forward, I’ll bring some language that’s common for special districts, which would be… that the voters can put it back on the ballot and recall that mill,” Hicks said. “I think that’s just good governance to put that provision in there. So if this moves forward, I’ll work with the sponsor and bring it in there so the voters have a recourse if they have regret in the future for passing this. They will have the legal mechanism to do a petition recall to remove the mills for that.”
Moving the bill back to the Senate Transportation Committee also gives legislators time to visit with the state’s 40 airports and gather opinions, said Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton.
John Stopka, manager of the Sheridan County Airport, said he is waiting to see the amendments to the bill before deciding his thoughts on it. Stopka said he is currently unsure whether Sheridan County would pursue a district if the bill was passed.
“I am not opposed to it, but I would like to see the bill and what changes are made,” Stopka said. “I still need to wait and see if it would be a good thing for our airport here in Sheridan County before I can make a decision on it one way or the other. For right now, I’m just paying close attention and waiting to see what happens.”