CHEYENNE — A bill that would pave a way for the creation of county airport districts passed the Senate’s Committee of the Whole on first reading yesterday.
Despite this, legislators will continue to discuss certain elements of the bill, including the mill levy sunset period of 12 years and whether the district boards should be appointed or elected.
Senate File 4, if passed, would give counties the authority to create airport districts. According to Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller, the creation of a local district would have to be approved by voters. If approved, the newly-created district could levy a maximum of three mills, which is currently worth around $1.4 million, according to Obermueller.
Currently, airports are funded through a combination of state and local funding. The airport district model is intended as a way to reduce dependence on those funding sources as budgets tighten.
The Sheridan County Airport, which is currently managed as an enterprise fund by the county, would be managed by a county-appointed governing board of between three and nine board members if a local airport district were approved. The governing board would have the power to enact any ordinances related to the operation of the airport district and could appoint airport personnel as necessary.
Yesterday’s hearing marked the second time the Senate’s Committee of the Whole reviewed the bill, and the first time since the bill was revised by the Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee last week. One of the biggest changes to the bill was the addition of a 12-year sunset for the voter-approved mill levies. After the 12 years are up, the levy returns to the voters.
While legislators supported the sunset, some wondered whether 12 years was appropriate.
“I appreciate the attempt to have some continued accountability there… and have the voters verify that this is in fact a good use of their taxpayer dollars.” Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said. “But it seems like most similar provisions in our statute are in a shorter time frame — four years comes to mind.”
“My instinct is that’s way too long,” Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said. “…If that’s the provision on third reading, I think I’m going to vote against the bill.”
Others like Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, expressed concern about having the airport board be appointed by the county commission rather than elected.
“The question for me right now is appointed board or elected board,” Kolb said. “And I look at the abilities of this board that we’re now talking about…The issue that I see is that they have the ability to levy up to three mills and they also have the ability to go out on a 4% bond…When you give that type of authority to an appointed board, that’s one step insulated from the public. The public has the right to vote for people that tax them. And I think that’s an inherent constitutional truth.”
Despite legislators’ concerns, the bill was passed on first reading with only one amendment. That amendment, made by Sen. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie, says airport districts need to be transparent with their budget and board meeting information by posting it on the airport’s website.
“To improve transparency, they need to put this financial information out there,” Furphy said. ”I know some airports are having difficult financial times. But regardless, the public should have access to that information.”
Furphy’s amendment was unanimously passed. Senate File 4 will have a second reading in the Senate today.