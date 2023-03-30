SHERIDAN — Snow this winter has led to multiple 80-hour weeks for the Sheridan County Airport snow removal crew.

Airport manager Robert Gill said the crew is approaching 800 cumulative hours of overtime since September. February had the most overtime hours accumulated at 235 among the seven people who assist with snow removal.

Tags

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

Recommended for you