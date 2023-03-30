SHERIDAN — Snow this winter has led to multiple 80-hour weeks for the Sheridan County Airport snow removal crew.
Airport manager Robert Gill said the crew is approaching 800 cumulative hours of overtime since September. February had the most overtime hours accumulated at 235 among the seven people who assist with snow removal.
Gill said despite the long hours, the airport handles snow well.
“So far, we haven’t had a snow event we couldn’t keep up with,” Gill said. “We basically break it down to priorities. When it’s all said and done, our main priorities are getting that commercial ramp open, then taxiway Alpha and Bravo, they lead out to the main runway as well.”
Gill said snow storage is a process in itself.
“It’s not a matter of just plowing and pushing snow off the pavement, because we have lighting up on the edge of the pavement,” he said.
Plows will push snow near the edge of the pavement at which point a snowblower, much larger than one found in homes, will blow snow over the lights and signs to ensure they are not covered.
There are two shifts: the morning shift has a scheduled start time of 4:30 a.m. so they can arrive ahead of early morning departures. One of the three people on the morning shift will be on overnight snow watch. Gill said even a dusting of snow can push the start time to 2 a.m. or earlier. He also said snow will generally cause people to be called in on their days off.
“It’s pretty common when we have a snow event all seven guys end up working,” Gill said.
Isaiah Bothamley is on the morning shift this month, which has led to multiple 1:30 a.m. starts. He said his typical day at the airport can be a long one.
“It’s early mornings and sometimes really late days added onto those early mornings,” Bothamley said. “If the snow keeps falling we (need) to hang out (at the airport) and do what it takes to keep it clear. I think that’s something people don’t realize, the whole town can be covered in snow at two o’clock in the morning but the airport’s usually the clearest spot in all of town.”
Bothamley said preparing for ice is important.
“We have to be extra vigilant on what it takes to put down treatment the night before so that (the pavement) doesn’t ice up that night because if it does, there’s no turning back,” Bothamley said. “We have treatments that work (on the ice) but it takes a long time.”
Bothamley also said everyone who works to clear the pavement are team players and do their best to set the next shift up for success.
Gill praised the airport crew and their efforts.
“We’ve got a really good reputation here of: airport’s open. And, we’ve got a crew that knows what they’re doing out there, that keeps up with it really well,” Gill said.
More snow is in the forecast early next week so it’s likely the morning shift will have more 2 a.m. start times.