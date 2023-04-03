Akcita Win_MARLY 001.jpg
Members of the Akcita Win women's group, from left, Jean Harm, Donna Lecholat, Connie Goodwin, Karen Kjerstad and Jean Strauser with the bench the group had built Friday, March 31, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Since 1949, the women’s group Akcita Win has branched out into the community and created a family for ladies in the county, current Akcita Win President Jean Harm said. The original group completed a variety of tasks from assisting with the plans for the Kendrick Park bandshell to providing scholarships for Sheridan College students.

Akcita Win derived originally from the Sheridan Junior Women’s Club. By the time all of the  members turned 35, they were prompted to join the Sheridan Women’s Club as the next step. However, the group decided to form their own organization to gain some independence and have flexible meeting hours. Many of the women were working throughout the day, so they settled on evening meetings over dinner. The group chose the name Akcita Win because it is an Indian word for “women’s club,” Harm said. 

