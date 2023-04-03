Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High near 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 23F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

Tomorrow

Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. High 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.