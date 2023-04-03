SHERIDAN — Since 1949, the women’s group Akcita Win has branched out into the community and created a family for ladies in the county, current Akcita Win President Jean Harm said. The original group completed a variety of tasks from assisting with the plans for the Kendrick Park bandshell to providing scholarships for Sheridan College students.
Akcita Win derived originally from the Sheridan Junior Women’s Club. By the time all of the members turned 35, they were prompted to join the Sheridan Women’s Club as the next step. However, the group decided to form their own organization to gain some independence and have flexible meeting hours. Many of the women were working throughout the day, so they settled on evening meetings over dinner. The group chose the name Akcita Win because it is an Indian word for “women’s club,” Harm said.
The group also secured a special brand to use on stationary and yearbooks: A Bar W.
In 1949, the group had three individual study groups. These groups included the drama and book club, bridge group and sewing and knitting. Every year, the drama club would stage a play for one of the meetings in March to entertain the husbands of the members. The club also performed for the community.
The original Akcita Win provided two scholarships for Sheridan College students, making education a high priority, former Akcita Win president Connie Goodwin said. Currently, Akcita Win provides one scholarship annually through Sheridan College awarded to one sophomore student.
In 1960, Akcita Win took part in the creation of a new bandshell for Kendrick Park. They began to publicize the need for the bandshell in the city park in 1958 and appointed two of their members to the community board. All of the letters to organizations and individuals to fundraise for the bandshell brought forth $6,000, leaving approximately $11,000 needed to complete the structure. The base and the sides of the shell were built with the starting funds. Further work continued in the spring of 1959 and the various bands at the time used the structure through August. The group turned the completed bandshell over to the city for maintenance and community use, Harm said.
One of the largest money makers for the group was a chili, hamburger and pie booth at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and All-American Indian Days, Goodwin said. When the current Akcita Win group decided to fundraise for a bench, Goodwin decided to go back to the club’s roots and sell pies at 3rd Thursday.
“We sold pies for a few years to have enough money to buy a bench,” Goodwin said. “However, it took four years in total to get the bench because the prices were raised and we had to fundraise some more.”
Akcita Win meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m., starting in April. The group does not meet throughout the winter months due to dangerous weather conditions, Harm said.
At each meeting, the members meet for dinner provided by the appointed hostess. The first meeting will be hosted by the former Akcita Win officers. The hostess is responsible for finding the location, decorations, food and program. Many of the churches are often the meeting places. The club is hoping to get the Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall for the upcoming meeting in April. Following dinner, a certain presenter will approach the group.
“We have had a lot of people present like Dementia Friendly Wyoming,” Harm said. “We have also had piano lessons before.”
In the past, the group has had a raffle at the meeting.
“I first joined because my friends joined,” Akcita Win parliamentarian Janice Nielson said. “It is a fun group.”
Harm hopes to go back to the club’s roots and reach out to the community further by volunteering. She hopes to work with animal shelters in the future. Harm also aims to keep the club as an enjoyable outlet for ladies in the community. In the past, the ladies held a picnic and created hats using items from the local dollar store.
To keep the club running, Harm invites all younger community members to look into Akcita Win and continue the legacy. There are currently around 24 members. Joining Akcita Win does come with dues, at the low price of $20, Goodwin said. To join, call Goodwin at 307-751-2550.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.