SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police reports 68% of arrests in Sheridan County involved alcohol in 2021. While data for 2022 is not yet available, Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley said this number is historically consistent for the county.
As reported by WASCOP, 344 of 503 total offenses in Sheridan County involved alcohol. Seventeen of 20 vehicle crashes in Sheridan County were reported to involve alcohol. Compared across counties, Sheridan was listed third, behind Teton County and Fremont County, as a county with significantly higher rates of alcohol-involved offenses than the state average of 57%.
Ringley said one reason for the high rate of alcohol involvement in local crime is the well-documented fact that alcohol can alter decision-making and lower inhibition in those who partake. According to Ringley, the number of alcohol-involved arrests in Sheridan County has historically trended between 68% and 75%.
Evidenced by the WASCOP report, those percentages can sit even higher in statistics of alcohol-related violent crimes. In 2021, nine of 11 assaults and 23 of 42 domestic violence offenses involved alcohol. Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said the lowered inhibition that comes with alcohol consumption can compound with underlying issues, potentially resulting in violent offenses.
“We see that oftentimes, individuals are using alcohol as self-medication for other issues they’re having, whether it’s mental health or issues at home or within their personal life that causes them to make those choices that oftentimes can be violent in nature,” Dominguez said.
“While last year we didn’t have any reports of assault on a peace officer, at least listed in the [WASCOP] report, historically 100% of all interference and resisting arrest have involved alcohol,” Ringley said. “All assaults on peace officers have involved alcohol.”
As stated in the WASCOP report, the number of alcohol-involved arrests has declined statewide in recent years but alcohol remains the drug with the biggest impact on crime statewide. WASCOP reports incidents of assault, disturbance, child abuse and domestic violence are all heavily influenced by alcohol and, in the past 10 years, statistics show the two crimes that account for the greatest number of arrests in Wyoming are driving under the influence and public intoxication. Together, these two crimes have accounted for an average of 45% of all custodial arrests over the past decade.
“I think from our feedback from the community in the form of surveys and a community needs assessment, the community is concerned about alcohol crimes against people, alcohol crimes committed against property and also mentioned a great deal is driving under the influence,” Ringley said. “It’s a community expectation that these rates remain low.”
Dominguez said the key to lowering the number of alcohol-involved crimes could lay in addressing the roots of the problem, one being the lack of adequate mental health resources locally and statewide. Self-reflection and education as it relates to local drinking culture could also help to combat the issue, Dominguez said.
“With folks that have mental health issues, they self-medicate with alcohol or other controlled substances, which leads to these crimes that occur when they’re not getting the care that they need,” Dominguez said. “Also, I think the community being self aware that alcohol and mental health and other issues within the home life can have a great effect on those choices and crimes. I think we all have to self-reflect on what those choices are, but I think more education [is needed] that this is something that does occur in the community and that it’s not overlooked.”
Ringley said SPD hopes locals and visitors alike enjoy Sheridan and whatever their beverage of choice may be, but due to of community concern, safety and the historical prevalence of alcohol in local crime, encourages people to do so in a responsible manner.
“I think alcohol is OK when it’s in moderation, but I think the issue comes when it’s beyond that point and then that inhibition to make good choices is jeopardized,” Dominguez said.
