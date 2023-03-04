alcohol crime_001.jpg
Photo illustration: A man leans against the railing of a porch, contemplating over a bottle of alcohol. Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez said people often use alcohol to self-medicate deeper troubles, lowering inhibition and often resulting in alcohol-related violent crimes.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police reports 68% of arrests in Sheridan County involved alcohol in 2021. While data for 2022 is not yet available, Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley said this number is historically consistent for the county.

As reported by WASCOP, 344 of 503 total offenses in Sheridan County involved alcohol. Seventeen of 20 vehicle crashes in Sheridan County were reported to involve alcohol. Compared across counties, Sheridan was listed third, behind Teton County and Fremont County, as a county with significantly higher rates of alcohol-involved offenses than the state average of 57%.

