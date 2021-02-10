SHERIDAN — COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available to Sheridan-area veterans of any age who are enrolled in Veterans Affairs health care and can receive the shot Saturday at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System campus.
The medical center is holding a vaccination event that day for veterans who are interested in receiving it, however space is by appointment only and may fill quickly. Additional vaccination opportunities will be available in the future.
Schedule appointments by calling 307-672-3473 ext. 7518 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.