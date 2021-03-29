This article is the second in a monthly series on the contributing members of Miss Indian America Days, which took place between 1953 and 1984 in Sheridan. To donate to the All-American Indian Days Honoring Project, which plans to erect a statue to honor the celebration, visit bighorncity.org website and donate virtually or by physically mailing a check. Commemorative paver bricks to surround the statue are also available for purchase for $50 online at donationbricks.com/aaidhonoringproject.
SHERIDAN — All-American Indian Days, which took place between 1953 and 1984 in Sheridan County, included a church service for everyone interested. Miss Indian America Pageant contestants and others contributed to the service in different ways, from hosting guests of the community to participating in the service and integrating multicultural and multilingual elements.
Similar to the All-American Indian Days’ premise of interracial harmony, the church service served as an interdenominational gathering.
“Although St. Peter’s and my dad led the way, I’m pretty sure that, at least over time, more churches became involved, and certainly the preachers (Ray Clark asked to preach) were not all Episcopalian. They came from all different denominations and all different tribes,” Ray’s daughter Sandy Clark Kolb said.
Kolb grew up in Sheridan and her father was Ray Clark, the rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church for 39 years. Clark organized the church service from the start right up until the pageant left and went to Bismarck, North Dakota.
Clark would host an early 7 a.m. communion service at St. Peter’s and cancel the main Sunday service encouraging all to worship at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
“I know that his philosophy was that people who pray together, stay together,” Kolb said. “That was an important component of that.
“Today, people would look at that and say, ‘You had a Christian service, you know, in a secular event,’ but that was not so unusual at that time,” Kolb said.
Kolb said her family would often host visiting clergy, and the family remained heavily involved with several elements of All-American Indian Days.
“He would find a preacher who was Native American clergy,” Kolb said.
Other artistic elements were included in the service, as well. Brummett Echohawk created an image of an Indian brave standing in prayer and holding up a peace pipe that became the cover for the programs for the service.
Echohawk was pretty interesting, Kolb said, having served in World War II and was “quite decorated.” He went to the Art Institute of Chicago and became a sketch artist for newspapers in Chicago and later received spots in galleries around the Midwest. Kolb did not remember the connection her father had with Echohawk but assumed Father Peter Powell — another integral volunteer in All-American Indian Days serving as a judge for the Miss Indian America Pageant for several years — may have had a connection with him, as he is from the Chicago area.
Music also played a large part in the service.
The choir director of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church would organize a choir group in addition to a Crow choir that performed. June Poitras added to the musical and multilingual element by singing the “Lord’s Prayer” with her daughters, who signed the “Lord’s Prayer.” June Poitras also served as a judge for the Miss Indian America Pageant, primarily judging contestants’ cultural knowledge. Diane Poitras, June’s daughter, remembers driving from the Klamath Indian Reservation in Oregon in a station wagon pulling a small camper to Sheridan.
“Our family always enjoyed going and the fellowship with other people,” Diane Poitras said. “We just enjoyed the multicultural aspect of the whole thing.”
The Poitras family continued attending and participating for several years until the celebration moved to Bismarck, North Dakota.
While not as common today, the church service at All-American Indian Days served as a reaffirmation of multicultural and multilingual celebration for all involved.