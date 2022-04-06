SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners voted to increase the salaries for county elected officials for the first time in eight years Tuesday.
“Elected official salaries haven’t been raised since 2014, so I think it’s totally in order that we take action on this,” County Commissioner Tom Ringley said.
With the exception of the commissioners and the county coroner, each county elected official’s salary will increase by roughly 28.5% under the new resolution.
The salary increases were determined by looking at the statewide average for elected salaries along with the salaries of officials in Park, Fremont and Albany counties, which are similar to Sheridan County in population and valuation, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said.
According to the resolution approved by the commissioners, salaries for the Sheridan County clerk, treasurer, assessor and clerk of district court will jump from $67,800 to $87,150 per year.
The salary for the county attorney will increase from $89,850 to $115,450 per year, while the salary for the county sheriff will jump from $71,115 to $91,400 per year.
The salary for the county coroner will jump from $15,000 to $34,350 per year. The coroner’s salary will increase by roughly 129%, Obermueller said, because the county has been paying far less than the state average.
While all other elected officials will see salary increases starting in 2023, the Sheridan County commissioners opted to not increase their salaries this year, Obermueller said. Their salaries will remain at $33,900 per year.
“Again, we looked at state averages…and the commissioners were at a point where it didn’t appear that they were behind the statewide average or the three counties we compared to,” Obermueller said. “…(In addition,) I believe everyone sitting here agreed that they didn’t feel like an increase was necessary.”
“The work that we do — we know it’s important, but it’s a part-time job,” Ringley said. “I didn’t feel comfortable asking for a big raise for the county commissioners. I think it’s right where it should be.”
Commissioner Terry Cram agreed and said many of the commissioners’ former duties have been taken on in recent years by Obermueller. He said he didn’t feel like the commissioners were doing enough work to merit a salary increase at this time.
“We have a little different system since we made Renee an administrator,” Cram said. “…To me, she’s relieved us of some of the job… so I don’t think we deserve a raise right now.”
Obermueller presented two potential salary resolutions to the commissioners Tuesday — one raised most salaries by 28.5% while another raised each salary by $19,350 a year. The commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the percentage increase.
“I think an across-the-board increase, with the same percentage for every office, seems to be most fair to me,” Chair Lonnie Wright said.
All elected officials’ salaries will come from the county’s general fund budget, Obermueller said.
The salary changes go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, and are in effect through Dec. 31, 2026. They were approved in advance of the candidate filing period for county office, which opens May 12 and will continue through May 27. All county officials — with the exception of the commission seats currently held by Ringley and Wright — will be up for election this year.