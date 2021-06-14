SHERIDAN — Starting Monday, the Sheridan Community Land Trust requires pets to always be leashed on all Soldier Ridge Trail System trails.
The rule change, explained SCLT Executive Director Brad Bauer, is being made to make rules regarding pets uniform across the Soldier Ridge Trail System.
“As we’ve built more trails to meet the needs of our community, different trails have had different rules regarding when pets can be ‘on-leash’ and ‘off-leash.’ Frankly, those differences are confusing for our visitors and as we’ve learned that confusion can lead to unintended results on the trail. We believe unifying the rules on all Soldier Ridge Trail System trails will make enjoying these great trails less confusing for community members,” Bauer said.
The rule change applies to all Soldier Ridge Trail System trails, which are:
• Soldier Ridge Trail
• Soldier Ridge Bench Trail
• Hidden Hoot Trail
• Hoot Loop
• The Link
• Kicking Horse Trail
Sheridan Pathways, which connect directly to the Soldier Ridge Trail System, also require leashes.
Sheridan Community Land Trust reminds community members there are many places where people can enjoy the outdoors close to home while their pets stretch their legs off-leash.
Local off-leash areas include:
• City of Sheridan’s three dog parks, Lions Park Dog Park, West 16th Street Dog Park and West Montana Street Dog Park
• Kleenburn Recreation Area north of Sheridan along the Tongue River
• Tongue River Canyon Trail outside of Dayton
• Welch Ranch Recreation Area north of Sheridan on State Highway 338
• State and federal land parcels and the Bighorn National Forest allow pets off-leash unless otherwise posted
• Red Grade Trails at the base of the Bighorns
SCLT staff encourages good etiquette when recreating with pets, whether on or off leash, so everyone including livestock and wildlife we share our community trails and public land with can enjoy their day.
Community trail maps and tips for using trails and open spaces with pets are available online at sheridanclt.org/recreation/maps.