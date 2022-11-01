SHERIDAN — All are welcome to participate in community review listening sessions.
The sessions — hosted by the Wyoming Business Council — are intended to create a locally-driven future for Sheridan County by contributing residents' ideas and suggestions.
From 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, all are welcome to a town hall meeting where you can hear the results of the listening sessions and help prioritize topics. The town hall meeting will be hosted at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Black Box Theater, located at 42 N. Main St.
The schedule is as follows, and no reservations are required:
Wednesday, Nov. 2
8-9 a.m., Tongue River Valley Community Center, 124 Dayton St., Ranchester
10-11 a.m., Trails End Motel conference room, 2125 N. Main St.
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Trails End Motel conference room, 2125 N. Main St.
2-3 p.m., The Hub on Smith community room, 211 Smith St.
3:30-4:30 p.m., The Hub on Smith community room, 211 Smith St.
5-6 p.m., The Hub on Smith community room, 211 Smith St.
Thursday, Nov. 3
7:30-8:30 a.m., Ramada Plaza Convention Center, 1809 Sugarland Drive
9-10 a.m., Ramada Plaza Convention Center, 1809 Sugarland Drive
10:30-11:30 a.m., Ramada Plaza Convention Center, 1809 Sugarland Drive
1-2 p.m., Big Horn Women's Club, 314 S. Second St., Big Horn