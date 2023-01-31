SHERIDAN — Each year, the Wyoming Department of Audit collects information from statutorily required annual reports regarding the cost of governments throughout the state.
In Sheridan County, all governmental entities reported in concordance with state statute.
Special districts, towns, cities and counties report revenues and expenditures, as well as detailed reports on how each governmental entity spends all sources of revenue on water, sewer, construction and all forms of expenditures, which information is fully and readily available to the general public online at audit.wyo.gov/public-funds/legislative-reports.
The report ends by tallying the total cost per person in each entity, subtracting total entity expenditures from total revenues and dividing it by the entity’s population per the 2020 U.S. Census.
In 2022, the cost of government per person in Sheridan County were reported as follows:
• Sheridan County: $5,486
• City of Sheridan: $2,058
• Town of Clearmont: $6,830
• Town of Ranchester: $1,764
Comparatively to 2021, the cost per person per government entity totaled:
• Sheridan County: $3,921
• City of Sheridan: $1,740
• Town of Clearmont: $2,064
• Town of Ranchester: $1,249
Change year over year was:
• Sheridan County: $1,565
• Town of Clearmont: $4,766
• Town of Ranchester: $515
Each entity in Sheridan County increased in cost per person, with Clearmont seeing the highest increase year over year at $4,766, and the city of Sheridan seeing the least cost increase year over year at $318.
Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger said he, council and city staff do not take the report into account but recognize how inflation impacts the routine costs to run a city.
“It’s all revenues and expenses for us,” Bridger said. “What we think we have coming in and what we can afford, try to put some money away. But that report doesn’t drive us.”
Each report includes costs and revenues for counties, municipalities and special districts to determine the cost per person.
Bridger said increases in gas prices, equipment replacements and general increases in material costs reflect increases in government expenditures, which affects the cost per person.
Government entities will begin budget discussions soon, with most governments finalizing next year’s fiscal allocations by July.