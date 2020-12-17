SHERIDAN — Seven Sheridan High School seniors earned the rare accomplishment of four-year All-State recognition. While the title certainly means something to each of the students, their favorite part of the honor is the annual trip to Walmart.
“It’s always super fun,” SHS senior Micall Hoopes said. “That’s when you get your breakfast and eat what you want to eat.”
Four seniors in choir — Madisyn Danforth, Zane Myers, Branton Williams and Zach Allen — two in band — trombonist Elijah Dugal and flutist Micall Hoopes — and one in orchestra — violinist Addy Bolton — earned the honor four years in a row, a feat not common for most high-schoolers. The four choir students are four of 14 in the state who auditioned for the position on the All-State team since freshman year. The designation resulted in fist pumps by Danforth, who with her fellow vocalists have held lead roles in SHS’ musicals for years.
“It brings me so much joy for fun with my peers,” Danforth said. “Not giving a care in the world about what anyone thinks. It’s so much fun. You can express yourself and bring joy to other people.”
The sense of freedom, time with fellow musicians and opportunity to meet others with similar interests from around the state sit at the top of the list for reasons why to try out for All-State band, orchestra and choir. While the girls host spa nights in their hotel rooms, complete with exfoliating face masks, the boys are in the next room battling it out on Xbox.
Before the trip, students put in long hours of practicing and preparing for tryouts and then the performance at Laramie High School Jan. 17-19, 2021. When it’s time for the actual performance after some long hours practicing with other students from around the state, the magic happens.
“I love the experience when you’re on that stage and you see, not only your people, but tons of people that came from around the state and you see tons of regular people wanting to see (our All-State Honor Choir concert) and experience music itself,” Williams said. “It’s also helped me express myself. It’s really fun to just go outright and do whatever you want, and it’s nice to go all out.”
Lone four-year orchestral earner Bolton learned the patterns of scales used for auditions early, making the audition less daunting. The musical pieces chosen for the concert proved more time consuming for her, though, as she practiced the difficult parts diligently during private lessons and when she had time between several other activities in which she takes part. After a long day of practice, she said the combination of musicians on stage at All-State sounds like a professional orchestra.
The implications of the honor go well beyond the simplicity of enjoying the free trip to another part of the state. And that hasn’t flown past the young adults, either, who give back to the community with their artform through concerts open to the community and tours to elementary schools.
“(The community) is always super involved in our concerts, and from what I’ve heard there’s a lot of positive comments,” Myers said.
Music is an artform that speaks everyone’s language, Hoopes said. The pieces that evoke the most emotion — the ones that show the anger and emote peace — are the pieces that connect Hoopes to her chosen activity the most.
For her four-year band counterpart, Dugal, his appreciation comes with high-quality musicians sitting next to him during All-State performances.
Overall, whether involved heavily in other extra-curricular activities or devoted to music alone, each student recognizes the skills useful for high school and beyond.
“It’s changed my life being onstage,” Allen said. “Bringing joy to people and performing for them makes them happy. That’s what’s life-changing about it.”
Allen played Willy Wonka for the spring 2019 musical production at SHS, a show he described as “bright and colorful.”
“Every time I looked out, everybody was smiling and they were having fun,” he continued. “That’s what makes it the best.”