SHERIDAN — The three public K-12 school districts seem to be bucking the trend of most districts in Wyoming, and even the United States, by reporting increased enrollment for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
According to data from the Wyoming Department of Education, enrollment for K-12 districts in Wyoming dropped 1.2%, from 93,029, in the 2018-2019 school year to 91,938 for the 2020-2021 school year.
But that trend hasn’t continued in Sheridan County for the 2021-2022 school year. In fact, interim Superintendent Boyd Brown of Sheridan County School District 3 reported to his board of trustees that at one point over the summer he was turning down requests from out-of-district students to attend the Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School.
SCSD3 officials reported an enrollment of 96 students to start the 2021-22 school year, topping the totals for the three previous school years, including fall 2018 (94), 2019 (90) and 2020 (87).
“Our current enrollment is great,” said Amy Vineyard, chair of the SCSD3 Board of Trustees. “I think that our school has been seen as a school that can give individualized attention to our students.
“We never want to turn students away, but our school was only built for so many students and we want to be able to run at capacity and still provide a safe environment with COVID-19,” Vineyard added. “I think it’s great that Arvada-Clearmont has become an option for our neighboring communities.”
Vineyard credited the school district’s staff for its popularity.
“We have a great small school with an amazing staff who go above and beyond their roles,” she said. “We are a fully accredited school whose testing scores were very impressive this previous year with a good graduation rate. I believe we are doing a lot of this right.”
Meanwhile, Sheridan County School District 1 continues to benefit from an ongoing housing boom.
Enrollment at SCSD1 climbed from a total of 1,018 students in the fall of 2018 to 1,203 in 2020, before seemingly dipping to 1,175 this fall. But, that dip is somewhat misleading.
“We’ve gone up in the number of brick-and-mortar students consistently over the past few years,” said Jeremy Smith, SCSD1 business manager.
That includes for the 2021-2022 school year. The school district’s overall numbers were somewhat inflated for fall 2020, with 214 students enrolling in the district’s online program — the Cowboy State Virtual Academy — during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with 990 brick-and-mortar students.
While overall the numbers were slightly down this fall, SCSD1 reported an increase of 48 students physically attending classes, along with 137 students choosing the CSVA program.
“There was a spike in the virtual program,” Smith said. “Now, we’re back to the level of students we thought we’d be seeing.”
Smith added SCSD1 is ready for continued growth within the district, thanks to a 10-year construction program in which every school was rebuilt or remodeled.
“When we sized the schools, we sized them, at the time, for what we saw coming,” he said. “For now, we feel really good about it.”
The county’s largest district, Sheridan County School District 2, is benefiting from what officials believe is a return of students who avoided physically attending classrooms in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.
According to statistics provided by SCSD2 officials, the district reported 162 students transferring to online programs for the fall of 2020. That number was just 15 this fall.
Overall, SCSD2 reported a total enrollment in September of 3,586 students, an increase of 39 students compared to the same time last year.
“We feel that a lot of the kids have come back to school,” said Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for instruction and assessment. “Overall, those are strong numbers for us.”
The enrollment tally for this fall also tops those for fall 2018 (3,495) and fall 2019 (3,577).
“Growth is good for us,” Craft added. “It means the community is growing, that the local economy is growing. That’s good for us and for our schools.”