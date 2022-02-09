SHERIDAN — Matthew Jojola, 34, appeared before Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff Tuesday in relation to an alleged Jan. 26 robbery at The Woods Interior Flooring America and burglary at Sheridan City Hall.
Sheridan Police Department officials arrested Jojola during a robbery-in-progress at The Woods Interior Flooring America, SPD Capt. Tom Ringley said in a press release shortly after the incident.
Jojola allegedly placed his hand in his back pocket during the robbery, which made the flooring store clerk believe Jojola had a gun on his person, court documents state.
During SPD’s confrontation with Jojola, officers stopped the defendant — with one rifle and one pistol deployed — a few blocks from the scene of the alleged robbery, court documents state. One officer tased the defendant twice to no effect before subduing Jojola manually.
However, the robbery was just the beginning of Jojola’s alleged criminal exploits late last month.
About half an hour before walking into The Woods Interior Flooring America, court documents allege Jojola entered a city employee’s office on the second floor of Sheridan City Hall and pocketed the employee’s wallet, later using her debit and health savings account cards to withdraw nearly $700 over the course of three withdrawals from an ATM. Court documents state Jojola admitted to using the debit cards to Sheridan Police Department officers.
Between these two events, Jojola is accused of seven criminal counts. In relation to the flooring storefront robbery, Jojola is charged with one count of robbery, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both, and interference with a peace officer, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.
In relation to the theft at City Hall, Jojola is charged with one count of burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, as well as three counts of theft under $1,000, misdemeanors each punishable by up to six months in prison, a $750 fine or both. According to Wyoming statute, robbery involves threatening another person with bodily injury in the course of committing theft while burglary involves unlawfully entering a structure with the intent to commit a felony.
Finally, Jojola is charged with one count of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both. Arresting officers allegedly found a vape pen with marijuana wax among Jojola’s possessions.
During his initial appearance Tuesday, Defense Attorney Stacy Kirven asked Jojola’s bond be decreased from a $10,000 cash surety bond to a $5,000 cash surety bond. Although Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White said the bond was set appropriately due to the severity of Jojola’s charges and his significant criminal history, Cundiff agreed with Kirven’s argument to decrease bond to $5,000, which she said would be sufficient to assure Jojola’s future appearances in court.
Jojola waived his preliminary hearing in circuit court. The matter will be bound over to district court for arraignment, which will likely take place in 4th Judicial District Court later this month.