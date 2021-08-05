SHERIDAN — The development of apartment complexes east of 53 N. Carlin Street was stymied earlier this week following concerns from neighbors.
Eight neighbors spoke out against a potential 11,276-square-foot alley vacation at Monday’s Sheridan City Council meeting. While the neighbors weren’t against the alley vacation itself, they were against the plans of First Choice Builders owner Drew Homola to build multiple apartment complexes on the property.
Homola assured neighbors that, while he did plan to develop the property, he had no immediate plans to develop the apartment buildings.
“Right now, we have no plans of development,” Homola said. “… If we can get this into a usable piece of land, we can move forward from there with a building plan. We intentionally did not go into this with a building plan … We decided to put the horse in front of the cart and apply for this alley vacation and … get a clean title.”
While Homola said the development was far in the future, that was small comfort for neighbors like Gwynedd Webster.
“When a man goes down to a drug store to buy Viagra, he doesn’t do it just to have it,” Webster said. “He plans to use it, and the same is true with this property. There’s going to be something there (if the city allows the alley vacation).”
Neighbors argued building the apartment complexes could significantly change the quiet, residential neighborhood.
“It’s small streets, small areas and we’re going to put apartment complexes in there,” Josh Ahrens said. “…If you look at the geography of the area, it’s (zoned) R-1. It’s not apartment complexes…built throughout. That’s kind of really our biggest concern: keeping it like it is.”
“More people and more cars would just overload this neighborhood,” Louise Knievel added. “…It’s not the place for it.”
Other speakers wondered whether development, and the movement of a berm on the property, could lead to flooding, and expressed concern about the property’s proximity to the railroad, which could cause potential safety issues.
Councilor Steven Brantz said he understood the neighborhood’s concerns after visiting the property and was not in favor of the vacation.
“The neighbors have been very good about having infill (in the neighborhood), so to think it’s a ‘not in my neighborhood’ mentality, that’s really not it,” Brantz said. “I really do believe they have a legitimate concern about the density…This is not a good piece of property to build on, or it would have been built on already.”
The alley vacation ultimately failed without going to a vote. Councilors declined to make a motion, which would have allowed the vacation to be considered by council.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The council awarded a $642,300 contract to DOWL Engineering for design and construction administration for the airport water transmission main replacement project.
The project involves replacing an existing line approaching its end of life and in critical need of replacement, according to Sheridan city engineer Hanns Mercer. This line connects an existing water supply line in the eastern end of the Big Goose Valley to such major service areas as the Sheridan County Airport, the Wyoming Girl’s School and Sheridan College, along with Big Horn and southeast Sheridan.
“The airport transmission main is one of the most important transmission mains in this water system and is the primary or sole water supply source for several service areas,” Mercer said.
The project will involve the installation of 7,400 feet of 24-inch water main, 3,900 feet of 20-inch water main, 6,100 feet of 16-inch water main and metering upgrades, among other things.
The project’s estimated cost is $4.63 million, according to Mercer. Funding for the project will come from the Wyoming Water Development Commission, Sheridan Area Water Supply and the state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program.
According to the contract with DOWL, preliminary design for the project will be completed by October of this year, while bidding for the construction work will be completed by Feb. 7, 2022.