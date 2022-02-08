Today

A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 51F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.