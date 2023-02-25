02-25-23 PEOPLE academics for all eva allredweb.jpg
For college, Eva Allred is still undecided, but hopes to get a full ride to the University of Wyoming with the trustees scholarship.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Academics For All’s Summit Award winner this week is Eva Allred.

Allred is a senior at Sheridan High School with a 4.195 weighted GPA that considers her SHS advanced placement (AP) and Sheridan College dual enrolment (DE) classes. A partial listing is: AP U.S. history, AP U.S. government and politics, DE English 1010, AP statistics, AP biology, and DE foundations of music.

