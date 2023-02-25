SHERIDAN — Academics For All’s Summit Award winner this week is Eva Allred.
Allred is a senior at Sheridan High School with a 4.195 weighted GPA that considers her SHS advanced placement (AP) and Sheridan College dual enrolment (DE) classes. A partial listing is: AP U.S. history, AP U.S. government and politics, DE English 1010, AP statistics, AP biology, and DE foundations of music.
Allred said her favorite subject is English and nominated SHS English teacher Jennifer Reed as an outstanding educator.
“Mrs. Reed always put a lot of effort into making sure that we not only learned in her class, but that we had fun as we did," Reed said. "You could always tell that she really loved all of her students. Personally, the time I spent in her class has directly led to English being my favorite subject and helped me realize skills I never knew I had. Mrs. Reed was the kind of teacher that made me want to put in more effort into my work, and I’m a better person because of it.”
Reed spoke highly of Allred.
"Eva Allred is a student who thinks deeply and responds with nuance and creativity. Eva always exceeds expectations and loves to challenge herself and those around her. Her final novel project for Accelerated English was so outstanding that her peers said it was the best in class and cheered. Eva's ability to connect to the world around her in unique ways makes her a joy to be around.”
Allred has taken vocal music classes for all four years of high school and was selected to the All-State choir her junior and senior years as a first soprano. She has also participated in the Model United Nations program for four years; they are going to New York City this year and are raising money to make the out-of-pocket costs bearable. And she has had roles in three SHS fall dramas.
“Eva took my AP government and politics course and was a member of the 2022 We the People state championship team," Teacher and We the People coach Michael Thomas said. "Eva studied Unit 3 which covers political parties, the amendment process, and the power of judicial review. When I heard another teacher speak about Eva, I knew she was going to be a good fit for We the People. She had a positive academic reputation from other staff. Eva was easy to get along with and worked well with other students in a cooperative manner. She helped her team win the Division D Award at the National competition in Washington, D.C. This is only the second time in school history an award has been brought to SHS from Nationals."
Allred has been a member of the speech and debate team.
“Eva has been a member of the team the last three years competing in Humor, Informative, and Duo," teacher Kim Ferguson said. "Additionally, Eva is an officer of the club, serving as our Secretary. What strikes me as special about Eva is her breadth and depth of skills — competing in speech events like her new piece titled "Mullet Over," an informative speech about the history of the mullet haircut, as well as debating difficult civic education topics in We the People illustrates her wide range of abilities. Eva is incredibly smart and incredibly funny — all wrapped up in an amazing young woman who is an asset to the SHS student body and truly a gem.“
For the past two summers, she has worked at Killy’s Smokehouse and Deli. Her duties include working behind the counter, catering outside events and deep cleaning on closed days.
Allred is a member or the Young Women Group and the church choir at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
For college, she is still undecided, but hopes to get a full ride to the University of Wyoming with the trustees scholarship. Her back-up plan is Northwest College in Powell, which is close to family. She plans to study education and finance.
Allred's parents are Brian and Raegan Allred.