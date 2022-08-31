SHERIDAN — While the Farmers Almanac predicts below-average temperatures and dry conditions across western Wyoming and mild temperatures and snowy winter for the eastern portion of the state, climate expert Joe Lester said it’s unclear what the winter will hold.

Lester, who works with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said the outlooks for December and January show Wyoming has equal chances of facing above average, normal or below average temperatures and snowfall. 

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

Recommended for you