SHERIDAN — While the Farmers Almanac predicts below-average temperatures and dry conditions across western Wyoming and mild temperatures and snowy winter for the eastern portion of the state, climate expert Joe Lester said it’s unclear what the winter will hold.
Lester, who works with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said the outlooks for December and January show Wyoming has equal chances of facing above average, normal or below average temperatures and snowfall.
“This just means there isn’t a solid climate signal to lean one way or the other,” Lester said.
The Climate Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, creates the seasonal predictions, which are updated once per month. The next update will come Sept. 15.
According to Lester, CPC uses statistical and dynamical models to create the outlooks.
He added that it appears the country is in for another La Nina winter, which historically means warmer and drier in the south and a wetter and cooler Pacific Northwest.
“Predicting climate is nothing like predicting weather, they are two different things,” Lester said. “For climate predictions we are looking at long-term general trends. For example, in a cold winter you will still have warm spells, and vice versa. It is our climatology in the high plains to have extreme fluctuations during the course of winter — all winters.”
Lester added that predicting seasonal outlooks proves particularly difficult in the High Plains, because the region can see cool and wet La Nina winters as well as warm, dry La Nina winters due to stronger polar jet streams.
“I always stress to expect extremes throughout winter,” Lester said. “Personally, I don't yet have a feel for how this winter will go.”
Sheridan Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said the city uses multiple forecasting mechanisms to prepare for winter snow removal. Officials with the city look at National Weather Service outlooks as well as NorthWest Weather Net, whose forecasts use a road weather information system sensor similar to those utilized by the Wyoming Department of Transportation for interstates and highways. The system, Mercer said, monitors weather conditions and pavement temperatures within the city to provide a “road weather forecast.” Mercer said the information includes if and when pavement will freeze, snowfall rates and other information. The service also sends text alerts to the city’s street crews, police department and fire department if there are sudden changes in the forecast or if hazardous weather is expected.
Mercer said the city currently has $574,550 budgeted for snow removal this year, $8,700 more than the last fiscal year.
In addition, he said, one change implemented to the budget last year that will continue this year is a sliding scale to adjust fees for hired snow haulers and snow pickup. The scale is based on the weekly average price of diesel fuel in Sheridan.
“This was implemented to account for the fluctuating fuel prices in a timely manner,” Mercer said.
Last winter, the city implemented a test area for curb-to-curb snow clearing in residential areas. The test went well, with overall positive feedback from residents, but Mercer said low snowfall amounts did not provide a good representation of the concept. As a result, the test area will continue for the upcoming winter as well.
WYDOT, rather than relying on annual outlooks, relies on five or 10-year averages, adjusted for inflation, for all snow removal expenditures.
“Averaging our expended cost, which includes man hours, equipment hours and snow removal materials needed, is our best way to assess the needs for the upcoming fiscal year,” said Larry Konetzki, WYDOT district maintenance engineer. “If the year’s expenditures are less than the budgeted amount, the funding is used for other costs on maintenance items.
“If the expenditures exceed the budgeted amount for snow removal, funding is reduced from other needed maintenance work on items like fencing, roadway surfacing, irrigation and drainage repair, equipment replacement and other highway asset maintenance work to cover the snow removal costs.”
WYDOT’s current budget for snow removal in District 4 — which includes Sheridan, Johnson, Campbell, Crook and Weston counties — is approximately $4.5 million, or 35% of the overall budget.
Konetzki noted WYDOT crews will follow its snow plan in terms of prioritizing routes cleared during a snow event, but also said the state has many vacant snow plowing positions, which could cause some changes to be made during larger snowstorms.
“We will flex our crews to accommodate those vacancies across the district if it is feasible to do so and when snow event impacts are more localized,” he said.