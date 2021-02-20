SHERIDAN — Sheridan FFA Alumni group pushed through the pandemic and will host the fourth annual FFA Alumni Barn Bash Feb. 27.
Co-organizers Rindy West and Tina Kaminsky battled through COVID-19 logistics to successfully plan an event that intends to bring people together to support agriculture and the students promoting it with fun, food, fundraising and dancing.
“It’s been challenging,” West said.
“The challenging part has been figuring out how many exact people we can have in there, what all we need to do to meet the health department guidelines, especially with food and spacing and masks and sanitizers just to keep everyone on the safe side of things,” Kaminsky said. “There has been a lot of discussion about students attending or not.”
Last week, Kaminsky said only around 100 tickets remained for the event and strongly cautioned people to avoid at-the-door ticket purchases, as space is limited to around 143 people compared to the building’s capacity of 575, Kaminsky said.
The bash will feature music by Rick Geisler and the Band of Outlaws, a full buffet dinner served by individuals to adhere to health protocols and several opportunities for live and silent auction item bids. Learning from the success of the 2020 Sheridan County Fair where, due to COVID-19, the livestock live auctions went virtual for the first year ever through livestreaming services. By livestreaming the auction, people from around the country could log in and watch the auction and call in to place a bid. West said despite a slight lag in called-in bids, the auction ran nearly seamlessly, and the co-organizers anticipate similar success at the Barn Bash.
“This is such an important event for the program as a whole,” West said. “I think people are really excited to have something to go out and do, bringing back a little bit of normalcy.”
The event raises funding for the Sheridan FFA Alumni group, which gives out scholarships to FFA students annually. Last year, Sheridan’s Kahley Sipe — who is currently serving as sentinel on the Wyoming State FFA Officer team — and Jhett West.
“These are kids that have worked hard in agriculture efforts for four years, so we’re trying to give them a boost as they head off on their own ways,” West said.
West also said as funding deficits loom in schools, groups like the FFA alumni will become increasingly more important in maintaining the high function level of the club at the high school. A current bill in the Wyoming Legislature — House Bill 89, school finance amendments — legislators are proposing several options for budget reductions by modifying the education resource block grant model, including reducing student activity funding by 50%, among other drastic cuts.
“We’re going to probably be looking to help out even more with the chapter expenses and the educational program in general,” West said, mentioning help with anything from fuel expenses to registration fees and jackets for new members.
Silent and live auction items will be open for bids virtually throughout the sale. For more information, visit the 2021 FFA Alumni Barn Bash Facebook page or call Tina Kaminsky at 307-461-1084.
FFA members are also selling raffle tickets for miscellaneous items. Tickets for the event, which begins at 6 p.m. and ends around 11 p.m., cost $30. Masks are required to attend.