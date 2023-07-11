SHERIDAN — When a tornado tore through the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Campbell County June 24, emergency responders planned their response by assuming the worst, calling in additional help from neighboring counties.
As part of that response, an ambulance from Sheridan County staffed with two Sheridan-based emergency medical professionals traveled to the mine to lend support.
Brad McKee, an EMS shift supervisor with Wyoming Regional Emergency Medical Services, said the response capabilities to the Sheridan area were not diminished for more than about 30 minutes while staff members who were off duty responded to work.
WREMS maintains four available ambulances in Sheridan County with three staffed 24 hours per day.
In addition, WREMS remained in close communication with Sheridan Fire-Rescue and other emergency responders to ensure coverage remained available.
“As soon as the situation stabilized (in Campbell County) the on-duty Sheridan ambulance utilized in the disaster response was released back to the Sheridan area,” McKee said.
SFR Chief Gary Harnish said his crews were ready to respond if needed, but were never required to respond as the primary medical team in the 30 minutes WREMS had two ambulances available.
“Any emergency service agency can encounter an event where their resources are overrun,” Harnish said. “Agencies staff for everyday needs and an event like the tornado required more resources than the average day.
“When these events occur it is accepted practice to reach out to neighboring agencies and request help, if that help is available and ‘home coverage’ can be maintained, the resources are provided,” Harnish added. “This incident had responding agencies from many locations in Northern and Central Wyoming.”
According to WREMS, resources from Black Thunder Mine Site, Converse County, Banner Health and Wyoming Life Flight from Casper also aided after the tornado. In addition, offers of backup and assistance came through from the Wyoming Office of EMS in Cheyenne.
McKee said while there is no written protocol for when and how to pull resources regionally, leadership teams across organizations are trained to evaluate the needs of communities they serve.
Harnish pointed out all fire districts within Sheridan County have mutual aid agreements that assure there will always be someone to respond. In addition, SFR is part of the Regional Response Team, which includes Sheridan, Johnson, Campbell, Crook and Weston counties. The Regional Response Team is overseen by Wyoming Homeland Security.
“We would receive the same considerations with resources out of Campbell (and others) should Sheridan County experience a mass casualty incident,” Harnish said. “Local and regional emergency responders form a tight network where resources can be drawn from during unusually large incidents and while providing these resources our home area is still being covered.”