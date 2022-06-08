SHERIDAN — Public health and safety-related contracts dominated the docket of the Sheridan County Commission’s June 7 meeting.
Among the agreements approved Tuesday was an extension of the current contract between the county and Rocky Mountain Ambulance. The contract, set to expire at the end of June, now extends through Nov. 17, 2022, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said.
The commission extended the contract as the city of Sheridan pursues a request for proposals for ambulance services. The county intends to enter into a joint contract with whomever the city selects during the RFP process, Obermueller said, and the contract extension ensures the county will continue to have emergency medical responder services until the RFP is completed.
RMA’s contract with the county costs $156,000 yearly, with an additional $120,000 yearly cost to the city. DuringSheridan City Council’s May 16 meeting, city attorney Brendon Kerns said the RFP process became necessary when the city and RMA struggled to agree on what services the contractor should provide and an acceptable rate of payment from the city.
“The current contract is not meeting their needs, and it’s not meeting our needs,” Kerns said. “The problem we’re having is we’re struggling to (answer some questions). What are the services that are reasonable to expect? What kind of things should an ambulance service provide? What should our subsidy be? So in order to go forward and identify those, we have to have an RFP.”
“It is something that I think is going to be healthy,” Obermueller said of the RFP process. “It’s a good thing for all of us.”
The commissioners also approved the first contract between the county and the new Sheridan County Public Health Officer Dr. Benjamin Widener.
Widener, who opened Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s rheumatology practice in the summer of 2020, will take over for the county’s previous public health officer Dr. Ian Hunter.
“Dr. Hunter has requested that he not continue his term,” Obermueller said. “They’ve had some changes in staffing and some reorganizations at the hospital, so he doesn’t feel like he can dedicate the time.”
The commissioners appointed Widener to the remainder of Hunter’s term, which extends through 2024. At that time, the county will readvertise for the position, Obermueller said.
Under the contract, the county agrees to pay Widener $9,600 annually from state funds for his services. Those state funds come from a yearly contract with the Wyoming Department of Health, Obermueller said.
Sheridan County Commissioner Terry Cram said he appreciated Widener’s willingness to help the county, and he thanked Hunter for his years of service during a major public health crisis.
“It has been a tough job the last couple of years, and I do want to thank Dr. Hunter for the work he’s done through this mess we’ve dealt with in COVID,” Cram said.
The commissioners also approved an agreement with the Wyoming Department of Health and the Sheridan County Women, Infants and Children program. The county serves as the “pass-through” organization for federal funding for the program, Obermueller said. Those dollars are then used by the WIC program to provide supplemental food for Wyoming women, infants and children at 185% of the poverty level.
Susan Terry, director of the WIC program for Sheridan and Johnson counties, said the program currently serves 350 clients.
“We are currently at a low, and we’ve served upwards in the 700s,” Terry said. “But I think we’re starting to see a little uptick (in participation) with gas and food prices going up.”
The contract, which allocates up to $11,357 to the WIC program, extends through the end of 2023.
Lastly, the commission approved a contract with the Wyoming Department of Health for funding from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The $100,000 in funding will be released in the event of a major public health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, Obermueller said.
“It will sit there unused but available should another public health crisis hit us,” Obermueller said. “So it doesn’t really impact our budget at all right now and, in fact, the funding hasn’t even been released by the CDC. But it would be released immediately in the event of another crisis.”
The contract goes into effect in July and will extend through June 2027, Obermueller said.