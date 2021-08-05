SHERIDAN — Earlier this week, Sheridan City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that will update the city’s definition of animal cruelty for the first time in nearly seven decades.
The version of Ordinance 2233 approved Monday night was largely identical to the version discussed during a previous work session, according to city attorney Brendon Kerns, but it does have a few changes.
Kerns added some clarifying language further defining such concepts as service animals and proper grooming. But, most notably, the ordinance now includes an additional fee that will be levied when people are cited for animal-related misdemeanors.
This fee, which is to be determined by councilors at a later date, will go directly to the Sheridan County Dog and Cat Shelter for the boarding costs of animals taken into the city’s custody, Kerns said. Currently, the shelter does not charge for boarding costs related to animals removed from their homes by law enforcement.
“Under Wyoming law, they have a Wyoming Crime Victims Compensation Fund fee,” Kerns said. “For certain crimes, there is an automatic fee assessed, and that fee goes to take care of victims. It’s not part of the fine; it’s an automatic charge. This is the same proposal, just for animals.”
The ordinance was also altered to add declawing cats as a form of animal cruelty listed in the statute. The amendment, proposed by Councilor Jacob Martin at Monday’s meeting, was approved in a 4-3 vote of the council.
“This is just needless animal suffering,” said Martin, who said, if the ordinance passed on third reading, it would be illegal for Sheridan area veterinarians to perform the procedure.
Mayor Rich Bridger, who voted against the amendment, said most Sheridan-area veterinarians do not declaw cats and take the operation very seriously already.
“I’m not disagreeing with the thought that it’s a pretty serious operation,” Bridger said. “I spoke with several vets, and most of them will not do the operation and, if they do, they have serious consultation before they do it. With that being said, I think I’ll probably vote no on that amendment because I don’t think it fits with the ordinance as a whole.”
Under the ordinance, city residents will be found guilty of animal cruelty and neglect if they fail to provide the animals with adequate food, water, sanitation etc.; confines the animal to a vehicle or trailer without adequate food, water or ventilation; causes the death, injury or harm of an animal; allows an animal to remain in its own urine or feces; or refuses veterinary care for an animal with an obvious or diagnosed medical ailment.
Residents will also be found guilty of cruelty and neglect if they fail to provide basic grooming for an animal; attach a collar restricting the animal’s growth or damaging its skin; attaches a tether restricting the animal’s movement or denying safe access to shelter; or purposefully teases, taunts or provokes an aggressive reaction from an animal.
The ordinance also “closes some loopholes” in the current code regarding at-large and vicious animals, according to Kerns.
For example, the code currently has only one ordinance addressing a vicious animal. The animal has to be at-large and then has to act vicious toward another animal or person. But because the animal has to be at-large, if a person is walking their dog on a leash and the dog bites a person who walks by, there arguably is no violation of law.
Kerns proposes a change saying owners can be cited for a vicious animal if the animal is at-large or not under the owner’s direct physical control at the time of the attack.
The ordinance was approved on first reading in a 6-1 vote by the council. Councilor Kristen Jennings was the lone dissenting voice, and she expressed concern the ordinance was a form of government overreach.
“I like a lot of what this is saying, but there are still some concerns I have that we are enacting a citywide ordinance for a handful of situations,” Jennings said. “That screams overreach to me in a lot of different ways.”
The ordinance will have its second reading during council’s Aug. 16 meeting. Councilors will be able to alter the ordinance during any of the three readings.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The council voted 5-2 to create a committee to determine possible projects the city can fund through its $2.74 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
The American Rescue Plan, approved by the U.S. Congress in March and signed into law by President Joseph Biden, includes $350 billion in aid to states and local governments. The state of Wyoming expects to receive a total of $1.1 billion.
Locally, the biggest beneficiaries of the federal dollars will be Sheridan County, which will receive $5.91 million, and the city of Sheridan, which will receive $2.74 million.
The committee will consist of Mayor Rich Bridger and two city council members to be determined at a later date, according to Bridger. The committee will also work with the county to consider projects that could be jointly funded by both entities.
Jennings and Martin voted against the motion, saying the ARP funding should be considered by the entire council, not just a select few.
“Committees make sense in a lot of situations, but I kind of struggle with this one,” Martin said. “I would like all of council to be involved…I think I would prefer we do this together in special meetings that would also involve public comment.”
Bridger said the full council would be included in discussions regarding the funds once the committee had narrowed down a list of potential projects.