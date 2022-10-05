10-05-22 PEOPLE christie american horse scholarshipweb.jpg
Pictured, from left, are Newton American Horse and Christie American Horse.

 Courtesy photo | Christie American Horse

SHERIDAN — Community Housing Concepts, Inc. has selected Rev. Christie American Horse as the recipient of their CHC scholarship for studies in the Doctor of Ministry program in evangelism and church planting through Liberty University for the 2022-2023 academic year.

American Horse will begin her Doctor of Ministry project thesis in spring 2023.

