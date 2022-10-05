SHERIDAN — Community Housing Concepts, Inc. has selected Rev. Christie American Horse as the recipient of their CHC scholarship for studies in the Doctor of Ministry program in evangelism and church planting through Liberty University for the 2022-2023 academic year.
American Horse will begin her Doctor of Ministry project thesis in spring 2023.
American Horse is the daughter of the late Fred and Lenna Goehring, wife of Newton American Horse and niece of Ella Ann Lee.
She graduated from Sheridan High School. She holds undergraduate degrees in social welfare, fine art and applied studies in social sciences and humanities and a Master of Arts in pastoral ministry from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho.
American Horse is an ordained elder in the church of the Nazarene and pastor of Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene.
She is a freelance writer and contributor to small groups, Sunday school, leaders guides and devotional materials with The Foundry Publishing. She was an Early Childhood Education columnist for The Great Times newspaper and is a columnist for Pastors Corner.