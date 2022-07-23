SHERIDAN — The Veterans of Foreign Wars recently recognized Amy M. Blumenstock for achieving All-American status as a post commander.
To achieve the honor, post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role, including exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and strong support of VFW core programs.
Blumenstock, a member and commander of Roy Eaton Post 1560 in Sheridan, is one of 270 post commanders worldwide to earn the honor of All-American commander. Her hard work played an integral role in helping the organization successfully remain focused on its service to veterans.
"Commanders like Amy M. Blumenstock are a fine example of VFW leadership, and its their hard work and dedication to the mission and values of our organization that has rightly earned them this great honor," VFW membership director Rick Butler said.
The VFW is the nation's largest and oldest major war veterans organization. Founded in 1899, the congressionally chartered VFW is comprised entirely of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. With more than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members located in nearly 6,000 posts worldwide, the nonprofit veterans service organization is dedicated to veterans' service, legislative advocacy and military and community service programs.