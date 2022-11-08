SHERIDAN — ServeWyoming recently started the AmeriCorps funding application process.
Funding from AmeriCorps will help organizations recruit AmeriCorps members to serve statewide with Wyoming nonprofit organizations and public agencies across the state. ServeWyoming is looking for organizations who can recruit at minimum five AmeriCorps members who will tackle critical challenges in Wyoming, such as disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, healthy futures and veterans and military families.
They are also searching for organizations to serve as planning grants or rural intermediaries who can grant AmeriCorps members to smaller nonprofits.
Since 1994, more than 4,500 Wyoming residents have served more than 3.8 million hours and qualified for Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards totaling more than $8 million. After completing a full term of service, AmeriCorps members receive an award of up to $6,495 that they can use to pay for college or to pay off student loans.
“AmeriCorps members make a powerful impact on the toughest challenges facing our state,” said Serve Wyoming Executive Director Shelly McAlpin. “Building on Wyoming’s strong tradition of neighbor helping neighbor, AmeriCorps members will improve lives and strengthen communities across the state. As they serve others, AmeriCorps members will also expand opportunity for themselves by gaining skills and experience to jumpstart their careers. Organizations also receive dedicated, passionate and skillful people to help further their mission and do more.”
The application process begins with a concept paper. To download the application and learn more about ServeWyoming, see servewyoming.org. The concept paper, due Dec. 9, is designed to be a first round and a way to help interested organizations flesh out their program idea. If selected, organizations will be invited to complete the full application due Dec. 30.
If awarded, organizations could start recruiting AmeriCorps members as early as Spring 2023. For questions, please contact ServeWyoming at 307-234-3428.
AmeriCorps is a federal agency that engages more than 5 million Americans in service through AmeriCorps, AmeriCorps Seniors, AmeriCorps NCCC and the Volunteer Generation Fund, and leads the president’s national call to service initiative. For more information, visit www.NationalService.gov.