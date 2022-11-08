volunteer teamwork stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — ServeWyoming recently started the AmeriCorps funding application process.

Funding from AmeriCorps will help organizations recruit AmeriCorps members to serve statewide with Wyoming nonprofit organizations and public agencies across the state. ServeWyoming is looking for organizations who can recruit at minimum five AmeriCorps members who will tackle critical challenges in Wyoming, such as disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, healthy futures and veterans and military families.

