SHERIDAN — Despite a sweltering weekend and forecast in Sheridan, Sheridan City Council is preparing for winter weather.
Early preparations come after a harsh winter sparked many complaints among Sheridanites regarding snow clearance.
“You probably all received numerous complaints about streets and snow and streets and snow,” city attorney Brendon Kerns said.
“So, public works wanted to start addressing some of these things and ran into more bureaucratic handicaps that need to be addressed.”
Current city code allows the adoption of a snow and ice control policy, though the policy can only prohibit parking on emergency snow routes, such as Main and Fifth streets.
“So the attempt here is to propose an ordinance that would take the snow and ice control policy and apply it to all of the streets,” Kerns said.
Kerns proposed an ordinance amendment that would allow parking closures on all streets under the snow and ice control policy. Further down the road, Kerns said, the public works department plans to propose additional changes to the policy that would allow parking prohibitions on all city streets. Doing so would allow the city to implement odd-even parking to clear snow more effectively during the winter.
“That’ll allow our plows to come through, remove the snow from the curb and gutter to the centerline on that side of the street. Then once it’s cleared, the cars can move back,” Public Works Director Hanns Mercer said. “It’ll increase our efficiency for removing snow and picking it up, which will also alleviate a lot of the freezing problems that we ran into last year.”
The plan will be to clear priority routes first and notify residents, using the Everbridge system, as snow clearing efforts move into their neighborhoods.
Commercial snow removal licenses
Kerns presented an additional proposed ordinance that would require commercial snow removal services using motorized vehicles to obtain a license from the city. Kerns added most businesses and employees “use good judgment and (are) thoughtful (and) considerate.”
Currently, the only requirement is the vehicle must be insured. The license would require operators to wear reflective clothing and would allow the city to address repeat offenders. Councilor Kristen Jennings expressed concern the license requirement would place an undue burden on the majority of commercial snow removal companies.
“I’m a little concerned with this because it feels like we’re penalizing the (majority of companies) for doing their jobs properly,” she said.
Kerns said the hope is to make the licensing process as least cumbersome as possible as there would be no fee associated and no renewal requirement. Kerns said there is plenty of time to make changes to the proposed amendment as it won’t be voted on by council until the middle of August at the earliest.
Snow plow spreaders
Sheridan Street Supervisor Trai Bryant suggested council approve the purchase of three spreaders to be placed on the city’s snow plows and ultimately save the city money by using only the material needed.
The city currently uses electric spreaders that are turned on and off as vehicles stop. Should council approve the purchase, the new spreaders are hydraulic and can be calibrated based on wheel speed, meaning the slower the vehicle goes, the slower material is spread onto the streets. Bryant added the new spreaders would allow for easier storage and they can be transferred between vehicles should maintenance be necessary.
The spreaders are set to cost $136,340 in total.