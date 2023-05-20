05-20-23 PEOPLE academics for all lily andersonweb.jpg
Academics for All announced Lily Anderson, daughter of Melody Anderson and Jeremy Anderson, as this week's Summit Award finalist.

SHERIDAN — Academics for All announced Lily Anderson, daughter of Melody Anderson and Jeremy Anderson, as this week’s Summit Award finalist.

Anderson is a member of the National Honor Society, Spectrum show choir, SHS musicals and is completing an internship with Sheridan Robson Academy, all while maintaining a 3.9 GPA. Anderson has also sung with the Wyoming All-State Choir for the past two years and was selected for the All-Northwest Choir this year.

