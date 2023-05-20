SHERIDAN — Academics for All announced Lily Anderson, daughter of Melody Anderson and Jeremy Anderson, as this week’s Summit Award finalist.
Anderson is a member of the National Honor Society, Spectrum show choir, SHS musicals and is completing an internship with Sheridan Robson Academy, all while maintaining a 3.9 GPA. Anderson has also sung with the Wyoming All-State Choir for the past two years and was selected for the All-Northwest Choir this year.
“I have learned that no matter what happens in life, you need a strong foundation that will help and heal all weaknesses that you have,” Anderson said.
Anderson’s foundation is her family and her faith. She names God as her main motivation and support.
“Ultimately I am motivated by God," she said. "He wants us to work enthusiastically in everything we do. I enjoy the satisfaction of putting in effort to produce something that can glorify God.”
She says her mother, Melody Anderson, also “inspires and encourages my relationship with God. She is so real and genuine with her emotions. She lets my sisters and I be who we need to be and grow into who God wants us to be. She is always there for me and has helped me become the person I am today.”
Anderson names Marshall McEwen, SHS history teacher, as an outstanding educator.
“Mr. McEwen cares about and has high expectations for his students’ learning and is always kind," she said. "His classroom was a safe place for me.”
McEwen also thinks highly of Anderson.
“Lily is such a great kid," he said. "One of the things I admire most is that she isn't afraid to challenge what I think. It was awesome to have philosophical conversations with her about various topics. She was not afraid to stand up for her beliefs or feelings. Most students don't have that courage or don't do it in such a well thought out manner as Lily.”
Anderson’s love of singing is exemplified by her participation in the Honor Choir and Spectrum Show Choir throughout her high school career.
"Lily is one of those students that just works and knows how to work hard to get things done. I have enjoyed watching her grow in confidence and learning to trust and believe in herself," SHS Choir Director Ashley Lecholat said.
Additionally, Anderson has been active in the high school musical productions "Footloose," "Little Mermaid" and "High School Musical." Stephanie Zukowski, SHS musical director and teacher, shares high praise for Anderson.
"After working with her on and off the musical stage, it is obvious Lily shines no matter where she is," Zukowski said. "It is evident when she digs in and finds the grit to take another step forward in the challenges life has presented. Lily’s brilliant nature shows through as she takes the time to listen and care for others. What an honor to have been a part of her journey. I cannot wait to see what she will accomplish next."
Anderson names English as her favorite subject in school.
“I really enjoy researching something and coming up with reasoning to back it up," Anderson said. "I like having to think deeply and analyze all parts of it in order to make the reader or audience gain a new perspective.“
When Anderson’s name is mentioned, words like mindful, loving, kind and polite consistently come up.
“She is also just a great human being," McEwen said. "She shows her teachers and peers respect.” Lecholat adds, “Lily is patient and understanding with her peers and is excellent at including everyone in classroom activities. Her smile and laugh put everyone at ease.”
Anderson will attend Sheridan College next year with plans to continue her education at Frontier School of the Bible in LaGrange, Wyoming.
“I want to follow God and go where he calls me," Anderson said. "Nothing matters more than loving God and loving people. Also, use your hardships and failures as opportunities to grow and to see the beautiful, incredible love that God has for you.”