SHERIDAN — Nearly 400 people attended the nationally-acclaimed Fly Fishing Film Tour an event sponsored by Fly Shop of the Bighorns, Angling Destinations and Little Big Horn Trout Unlimited.
Fly Shop of the Bighorns assistant manager and guide Seth Carrel said 2022 was the best turnout the film tour has had.
“We all should give a mighty round of applause for everyone who came to the film tour and supported our local nonprofits that make a huge difference to our public lands and waters," Carrel said.
Because of that generosity, Fly Shop of the Bighorns and Angling Destinations were able to donate $6,213.72 to Sheridan Community Land Trust — a gift made possible with Fly Fishing Film Tour proceeds.
Though the Fly Fishing Film Tour took viewers on adventures around the globe, SCLT will invest the gift on its efforts locally in the Sheridan County community.
“Wow! It was so much fun to spend an evening with so many folks who enjoy exploring the outdoors," said Brad Bauer, SCLT executive director. "Because of their amazing generosity, this helpful gift from the Fly Shop of the Bighorns, Angling Destinations and Little Big Horn Trout Unlimited will ensure SCLT can continue to create more ways to explore and enjoy the outdoors, conserve local lands and ranches and preserve and tell stories of our past today so they aren’t forgotten tomorrow. We appreciate this gift greatly."
Clark Smyth, owner of Angling Destinations and Fly Shop of the Bighorns, said he is thankful for the work SCLT does in the community.