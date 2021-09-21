SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council voted to revise and approve an animal ordinance on second reading with a 6-1 vote Monday.
The proposed ordinance, which was approved by all councilors except Kristen Jennings on second reading, updates the city’s definition of animal cruelty for the first time in nearly seven decades. It also makes changes to sections of the code regarding aggressive and vicious animals and animals at-large.
Prior to the ordinance’s approval on second reading, the council considered and approved three amendments to the proposed ordinance.
The most contentious of these was the second amendment, which removed language previously approved by the council on first reading. That amendment, recommended by Councilor Jacob Martin, would have made it illegal to declaw animals in Sheridan.
The council voted 5-2 to remove the declawing section of the ordinance, with Martin and Councilor Shawn Day voting to keep the language. One of those voting to remove the section was Councilor Clint Beaver, who had originally voted for the addition of the language. Beaver argued that, because there were relatively few declawing operations happening in Sheridan, the language simply wasn’t necessary.
“I have just come to the conclusion that, while I may like the regulation, I don’t think it’s a necessary regulation at this time for the city,” Beaver said.
Councilor Steven Brantz argued Sheridan citizens and veterinarians should be free to make their own choices regarding cat declawing. He also argued the amendment represented the feelings of one councilor, rather than the broader community as a whole.
“There is no need for it,” Brantz said. “There is no outcry for it….We need to hear from the community before we actually make changes like this. And we did hear from the community that they really don’t want us to mess with it.”
Martin continued to advocate for his original language as a way to prevent animal cruelty. He noted the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue required prospective adopters to not declaw their cats, and said he thought it was a policy worth adopting on a city-wide level.
“I’m not a fan of government overreach either, and I’m not trying to regulate veterinarian practices,” Martin said. “I just find this inhumane, and I think it would be a good step for Sheridan and a good step for Wyoming to add it to the ordinance.”
Day agreed.
“I think it’s absolutely undeniable that it’s animal cruelty,” Day said. “So I don’t support the amendment. I would like to see the future of Sheridan not include the declawing of cats…. We’re just trying to create an environment where animals are treated kindly, not cruelly.”
The other two amendments were less contentious and approved unanimously by the city council.
The first amendment removed a series of older ordinances from the 1960s that are no longer applicable, such as one referring to a “poundmaster” — a position that no longer exists in the city.
The third amendment clarified language in the sections of the ordinance regarding proper grooming and veterinary care. The language in these sections now mirrors state statute.
The animal ordinance is set to have its third and final reading during the council’s Oct. 4 meeting.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The council voted 4-3 to allow Mayor Rich Bridger to sign 17 applications, in the amount of $8.1 million, for Wyoming Community Development Authority Community Development Block Grants.
The WCDA allocated $12 million for the distribution of block grants to communities throughout the state.According to a media release from the WCDA, the block grant program is focused on mixed-use and residential neighborhood development, and all municipalities and counties within Wyoming are encouraged to apply for grant dollars.
The city’s applications cover a wide variety of projects— from the creation of a housing land trust to infrastructure work in local parks to the purchase of an ambulance.
Beaver led the opposition to the applications, noting the council had not been involved in the vetting process for the proposed projects, and the massive number of applications amounted to little more than “a Christmas wish list.”
“When we’re doing the projects for the capital tax, we spent literally months working that list and vetting it and so forth,” Beaver said. “And now we’re being presented with a list of about equal length…In my experience, it would not be received well that somebody just shotgunned a long list…so I am not supportive of this list of 17 applications. There would be some individual projects I could support because they have been part of our ongoing planning and vetting, but I am not comfortable just shotgunning this.”
Similarly, Brantz was concerned applying for more than $8 million made the city look “a little selfish.”
Bridger noted the city had been encouraged by the WCDA to submit applications for numerous projects and it didn’t hurt to apply, even if all the applications weren’t met with success. He voted for the submission of the grant applications and was joined by Martin, Day and Councilor Aaron Linden. Jennings, Brantz and Beaver voted against the motion.