SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan’s fifth annual community cleanup event brought a record high number of volunteers — and a record low amount of trash collected.
Seliena Parker, Sheridan’s recycling and solid waste coordinator, told the Sheridan City Council Monday the May 7 event included 190 volunteers. However, those individuals only collected 0.18 tons of waste.
In comparison, the 2021 event had 134 volunteers and 1.17 tons collected, Parker said. The previous event in 2019 — there was no 2020 clean-up due to the COVID-19 pandemic — had 147 volunteers and 2.16 tons of waste collected.
Parker said the 2022 collection numbers, while well below past years, may not tell the whole story.
“It’s a little bit misleading, because that day the winds were about 30 miles per hour,” Parker said. “…Since quite a few of the volunteers were afraid the bags would blow away from our drop sites, they actually took them home or to their dumpsters at work…So we don’t quite have the exact number.”
City Councilor Aaron Linden wondered whether the amount of garbage collected was down simply because Sheridan citizens were vigilant in picking up waste throughout the year.
This could certainly be the case, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said.
“I think a good share of it is we do keep our area very clean,” McRae said. “I’ve seen, on a number of occasions, people who own businesses sweeping the streets in front of their business. People take pride in their community here. It’s like no other community that I’ve seen, and I’ve lived all over the country.”
The cleanup took place in seven local parks and eight pathway systems, Parker said. However, this year’s participation confirmed there was room to grow and expand the program, Parker said.
“The one thing I did notice with the increase in this year’s participation is we need more areas for them to go and clean up, beyond pathways and parks,” Parker said. “…I’ve already started building a relationship with the parks department so next year we can start to incorporate other areas.”
On the same day as the citywide cleanup, the city landfill offered its annual “Trees for Trash” program. In this program, residential customers of the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County may dump up to one ton of trash for free and receive a free Siberian spruce tree.
“The community just loves those trees, and we love having trees planted in our community,” the city’s solid waste manager Charles Martineau said.
Martineau said 527 customers took advantage of “Trees for Trash” this year. Although this is 113 fewer participants than in 2021, Martineau said he was satisfied with the turnout.
“We expected a lot less than that with the wind, honestly,” Martineau said. “As it was, it came out to about a customer a minute, and that includes getting them through the gate and on the scale and getting them unloaded and back out the gate. So that was pretty good.”
Martineau said roughly 47% of the waste collected was household waste, followed by construction debris (23%), green waste (19%), metal (9%), tires (1%) and household hazardous waste (1%).