SHERIDAN — In 1975, Kiwanis member Jim Ross cooked pancakes and sausage for the first-ever Sheridan WYO Rodeo pancake breakfast. Forty-three years later, a group of around 10 members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 117 cooked and served pancakes and ham to thousands of hungry rodeo fans the Friday of Rodeo Week in 2018.
Sheridan’s local Kiwanis group has slowly passed down and shared the long-standing tradition that kicks off Sheridan WYO Rodeo’s weekend events. Boy Scouts of America promotes adventure, family, fun, character and leadership.
What remains among each of these organizations is a sense of tradition, and by the new organization hosting the pancake breakfast, tradition continues into a new generation.
Organizers within the Boy Scouts said the event builds camaraderie and raises funds for local Boy Scouts troops.
Boy Scout camps usually cost a couple hundred dollars, and the fundraising efforts by the boys with the pancake breakfast and the group’s fall fundraiser pay the majority, if not all, of their way to those camps.
Donors play a large part in the yearly success of the pancake breakfast fundraiser. Perkins provides 25 5-gallon buckets of pancake batter. Walmart, Ridleys and Albertsons help provide other materials, which help the Boy Scouts with costs. The event utilizes around 60 gallons of orange juice and 30 gallons of milk during the fundraiser.
This year’s Dr. Bisbee Memorial Boy Scouts of America Pancake Breakfast will take place July 15 at Grinnell Plaza in downtown Sheridan.
The even will take place from 6-9 a.m. on Grinnell Plaza and organizers of the pancake breakfast encourage attendees to come early. Tickets cost $5 per child and $8 per adult.