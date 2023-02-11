SHERIDAN — Watching competitors race on packed snow and hurdle themselves over ice behind a large steed provides an exhilarating event for Sheridan County, Sheridan WYO Rodeo  Vice President Zane Garstad said. For the first time, the event will be held at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 18 with the U.S. and Canadian national anthems. Competition starts shortly after at 10 a.m. and lasts until around 4 p.m., with awards at 7 p.m.

Previously, this skijoring competition was held on Broadway Street, requiring a complete shutdown of the space to load 3,000 cubic yards of snow into the street with dump trucks and pack it down before the event. This was done generally only a few days before the competition. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you