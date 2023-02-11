SHERIDAN — Watching competitors race on packed snow and hurdle themselves over ice behind a large steed provides an exhilarating event for Sheridan County, Sheridan WYO Rodeo Vice President Zane Garstad said. For the first time, the event will be held at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds, starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 18 with the U.S. and Canadian national anthems. Competition starts shortly after at 10 a.m. and lasts until around 4 p.m., with awards at 7 p.m.
Previously, this skijoring competition was held on Broadway Street, requiring a complete shutdown of the space to load 3,000 cubic yards of snow into the street with dump trucks and pack it down before the event. This was done generally only a few days before the competition.
Moving to the track to the fairgrounds, the construction team can work weeks in advance and take advantage of the snow already present. The construction crew includes JB Skinner and his team with LJS Concrete and Excavating, which donates time and materials to make the build possible, Sheridan skijoring cofounder Hanns Mercer said.
“We are just going to groom snow already laying on the track,” Mercer said. “It really depends on the weather whether the horses run on dirt or snow.”
The team plans to build up a space for the skiers out of snow and allow the horses to run on dirt.
After the initial layer of snow is laid, Skinner and his team plan to pack down snow for jumps and obstacles, allowing them to freeze overnight. Once all of the track is built, the team will outline the jumps with blue dye. Mercer finds it is necessary to outline the jumps for safety due to the difficulty to see 3-D in ski goggles.
During the event, competitors can compete in any of the following divisions: sport, century classes, professionals and novice, among others.
Garstad said he also enjoys the ability to sit down and watch the event for the first time versus crowding up on the street.
“The event is completely free for the public,” Mercer said. “There are a few reserved seats, but every seat in the house should be a good seat.”
Along with the main spectacle, food vendors, merchandise stands and music will be present.
Garstad said the event is a great way to fill the space in the year.
“Skijoring brings attention to the community when it is slow,” Garstad said. “It is a great way to get people ready for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.”
Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker highly recommends the community come out to see the spectacle. He describes the event as wild and exhilarating. Unlike skiing or snowboarding, skijoring includes being pulled by a large animal while thousands of spectators are watching their every move, Parker said.
“We are looking to cultivate the same awesome atmosphere — we hope folks come out and enjoy themselves, and have fun in our awesome community with the many other activities surrounding the winter rodeo.”
