SHERIDAN — According to an annual climate survey of Sheridan County School District 2 teachers, most are happy and believe the district only needs to tweak its policies and practices to remain one of the best in Wyoming.
The survey results were presented to the SCSD2 Board of Trustees by members of the Sheridan County Education Association, the teachers union for the district, at a teachers roundtable Monday.
“We work regularly with administrators to troubleshoot things,” said Kevin Rizer, a teacher at Sheridan High School and SCEA president. “Our teachers recognize that this is the best district in Wyoming. You and the administration are to be congratulated for that.”
Survey results for the current 2020-21 school year indicated 98% of teachers believe student learning is relevant at their school and that 94% of the district’s teaching staff feel they belong at the school at which they work.
Rizer said the survey also indicated 84% of teachers feel they are recognized for their efforts and 91% responded that their respective administrators listen to ideas they have to improve education.
“We’re doing a great job but want to do better,” he said, adding teachers “overwhelmingly feel the district can still improve. “But, we’re fine-tuning, not overhauling.”
According to survey results, Rizer also said teachers are again overwhelmingly happy to be in their classrooms teaching. That’s compared to other school districts in the country that have yet to return to in-person teaching due to COVID-19 restrictions.
While the survey results were mostly positive, Rizer and other teachers attending the roundtable presented possible areas of improvement, such as changes in the district’s sick day or leave policy and communication, as well as possible training and professional development programs to help staff members better address student behavior.
Ed Calkins, a teacher at Sheridan Junior High School, said local educators would like the district to consider changing the language of its “sick day” policy to instead reflect the idea of more generic “discretionary days,” allowing teachers to take a day off for whatever reason is necessary, rather than to sometimes falsely reporting why they might miss work.
“I think they’d appreciate the trust that they’re using those days as needed,” Calkins said. “They’d feel more valued that way.”
Rizer added there are times when a teacher legitimatedly needs to take a day off but has already used up any personal time. That has led some to calling in sick, when they’re not, to address personal situations.
“They’re taking those days one way or the other,” he said.
SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty said district administrators have also sought to include such a change into problem-solving sessions with teachers and have considered rolling requested days off by teachers into a “bank” of leave or days off. However, he said there is concern such a change could be abused, as well as a shortage of substitute teachers to help cover classrooms when the primary teacher is absent.
“We do need to keep our ‘A’ team in the classroom,” Dougherty said. “I do think we need to problem solve this.”
Another issue brought up by teachers and discussed Monday was how teachers could better address student behavior.
Jennifer Black, who works at Meadowlark Elementary School, said the district now has had an influx of younger teachers in recent years, as well as welcoming new students to the district, which at times has changed the dynamic in the classroom.
“It’s not out of control, by any means,” Black said.
However, the situation has SEA members considering the need for the district to bring back various training modules to help teachers interact better with students.
“We’d just like to see that training brought back for the younger teachers and as a refresher for the older teachers,” she said.
Board members seemed to agree.
“I’d very much like to see the training come back,” said Trustee Dana Wyatt. “It’s the only way to be consistent and communicate with our children and move forward.”
Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment, added district administrators are already working on possible staff development programs.
“It’s time for another cycle,” Craft said. “We’ll look at the options.”
Other issues discussed included how to keep positive communication as a continuing process between teachers and administration, as well as additional ways to recognize teachers for their efforts, such as the awarding of pins or certificates for years of service.
Trustee Wayne Schatz said he wants to make sure that teachers feel they are able to approach and discuss potential issues with their administrators at any time.
“If not, we need to make sure that’s happening,” Schatz said, adding communication between the two sides must be a “two-way street.”
SJHS teacher Devon Johnson said teachers feel positive about such issues, thanks to weekly memos and regular updates focusing on a particular school already provided by administrators. Though, additional updates would provide them with an even better view of events occurring throughout the district.
In concluding the meeting, Susan Wilson, a former teacher and chair of the SCSD2 board, said all district employees, not just teachers, need to be commended for their efforts, especially over the last year in how they handled challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone needs to be congratulated for that,” Wilson said. “That’s everyone. We cannot do this without those people.”