Sheridan High School head cross-country coach Art Baures cheers on competitors, from left, Baylor and Isaac VanDyke, during the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The annual Kendrick Park Turkey Trot begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. 

Registration, which will be strictly enforced, is open from 8:30-9:50 a.m., with a 10 a.m. start on the southwest end of Kendrick Park. Races include a 2.8-mile run/walk and a 1-mile kids race following the main race. 

