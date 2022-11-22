SHERIDAN — The annual Kendrick Park Turkey Trot begins at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Registration, which will be strictly enforced, is open from 8:30-9:50 a.m., with a 10 a.m. start on the southwest end of Kendrick Park. Races include a 2.8-mile run/walk and a 1-mile kids race following the main race.
The cost is free, however participants are asked to bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to be donated to The Food Group. Monetary donations can also be made to the Sheridan High School and Sheridan Junior High School running teams.
Needed items include peanut butter, honey, canned chicken and toothpaste.