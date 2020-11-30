SHERIDAN — At least 50 youth hunters came and went throughout the daylong, fifth annual Bud Love Youth Pheasant Hunt Nov. 21, with some hunters successfully harvesting their first pheasant.
Retired Buffalo Game Warden Rick Pallister, Buffalo resident James Kozisek and Cody resident Trapp Heydenberk brought hunting dogs to accompany any youth hunters in the field who did not have their own. In addition, Bob and Shelly Anderson of Gillette have traveled to the Bud Love Youth Hunt each year since its beginning to give young hunters the chance to hunt with their Labrador retrievers.