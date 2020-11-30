Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with snow showers before noon. Partly cloudy later. High 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.