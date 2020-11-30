11-30-20 PEOPLE bud love youth huntweb.jpg

Bob and Shelly Anderson of Gillette stand in the Bud Love area with three of their five pointing Labrador retrievers during the fifth annual Bud Love Youth Pheasant Hunt Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The couple has traveled to the event each year to allow young hunters to have a dog with them.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — At least 50 youth hunters came and went throughout the daylong, fifth annual Bud Love Youth Pheasant Hunt Nov. 21, with some hunters successfully harvesting their first pheasant.

Retired Buffalo Game Warden Rick Pallister, Buffalo resident James Kozisek and Cody resident Trapp Heydenberk brought hunting dogs to accompany any youth hunters in the field who did not have their own. In addition, Bob and Shelly Anderson of Gillette have traveled to the Bud Love Youth Hunt each year since its beginning to give young hunters the chance to hunt with their Labrador retrievers.

Tags

Recommended for you