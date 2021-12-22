SHERIDAN — The deaths of another 24 Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health said Tuesday.
The department said the deaths that occurred in October, November and December brought to 1,526 the number of Wyoming deaths tied to the coronavirus since it was first detected in the state in March 2020.
Six Park County residents, five women and one man, died after being hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
The deaths of four Laramie County residents, three women and one man, were also linked to coronavirus.
Other victims included an Albany County man and woman, a Campbell County man and woman, a Converse County man and woman, a Fremont County woman and two Goshen County men.
Also connected to the virus were the deaths of a Natrona County man, a Platte County man and woman, a Sheridan County man and a Sweetwater County man.
The deaths were announced as department figures showed the state’s number of active coronavirus cases on Tuesday stood at 854, an increase of three from Monday.