SHERIDAN — The deaths of another 29 Wyoming residents have been linked to coronavirus, including a Sheridan County woman, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths that occurred in September and October brought to 1,080 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to the coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
The deaths included six Big Horn County residents, five men and one woman, all residents of long-term care facilities who died in September and October.
The victims also included five Park County residents, three women and two men, who died in September and October.
Other victims included an Albany County man, two Campbell County men, a Converse County woman, a Crook County man, two Fremont County men, two Laramie County women, two Lincoln County men, a Natrona County man and woman, a Sheridan County woman and three Sweetwater County men.
The deaths were announced on the same day.