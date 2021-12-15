CHEYENNE — The deaths of another 30 Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in October, November and December, brought the total number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to coronavirus since it was first detected in the state to 1,502.
Four Campbell County residents, two men and two women, were among the fatalities, as were four Laramie County residents, three women and one man.
Natrona County also saw four deaths related to coronavirus, three men and one woman, while three Park County residents, two women and a man, also died. The deaths of three Sweetwater County residents, a woman and two men, were also tied to coronavirus.
Other fatalities included an Albany County woman, a Carbon County man, a Converse County man, a Crook County man, a Fremont County man and woman, a Goshen County woman and a Johnson County woman.
The deaths of two Lincoln County residents, a man and a woman, were also tied to coronavirus, as was the death of a Sheridan County man and a Washakie County woman.
The announcement came on the same day state figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 13 to total 1,035.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received reports of 103 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 53 new probable cases.
The number of recoveries reported increased by 113, leaving the state with 1,035 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 238; Natrona County had 124; Uinta County had 114; Campbell had 78; Fremont had 75; Carbon had 73; Sweetwater had 55; Park had 53; Teton had 35; Weston had 27; Goshen and Sheridan had 24; Albany had 22; Sublette had 18; Lincoln and Platte had 15; Johnson had 11; Converse had seven; Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie had six; Crook had five, and Niobrara had four.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 113,233 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 110,696 have recovered.
The number of people being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals remained the same Tuesday from Monday at 108.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the highest number of coronavirus patients, 42, while Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had 23.