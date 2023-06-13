SHERIDAN — In support of the addition of a behavioral health unit at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, the Helmsley Foundation has approved a $2.5 million grant, allowing SMH to fill a gap in demand for the region.
The Helmsley Foundation grant approval comes following a $9.9 million grant awarded by the State Loan and Investment board in December 2022 and a grant from the Sheridan County Commission. With the approval of the Helmsley grant, SMH is only $900,000 away from matching the funds awarded by the SLIB grant, after which those funds will become available to use and the next two years will be spent fleshing out the new behavioral health unit.
Mike McCafferty, CEO of SMH, said this most recent grant is just one of many ventures Helmsley has collaborated with the hospital on over the years. In 2011, the Helmsley Foundation donated to SMH’s Welch Cancer Center to support the acquisition of a linear accelerator, modernizing and expanding the cancer treatment options available to patients in and around Sheridan.
“About 12 years ago we started our conversations with [Helmsley] and through that process, they helped fund our linear accelerator. I think they gave us $3 million at the time and we’ve stayed in touch with them on a number of things,” McCafferty said. “We’ve worked together with them on the medicine residency program through the Billings Clinic and we’ve stayed in touch with them on some things relative to our community with EMS and equipment for EMS.”
With the new funds coming in from the Helmsley grant, the hospital will be better equipped to serve Sheridan County in the realm of behavioral health, fulfilling a gap in care experienced by many rural communities, said Chief Development Officer Cody Sinclair. Addressing this lack of resources in rural communities is one of the missions of the Helmsley Foundation.
Currently, SMH is discounting Title 25 care to the tune of roughly $1 million each year — implementing a full, comprehensive behavioral health unit can cut costs for SMH while also filling a gap for needed care options in Sheridan.
“One of their focuses in our region is bringing behavioral health to communities in ways that are successful and they’ve done a great job of getting us in connection with areas and programs and things that work in other communities,” Sinclair said. “This is something that impacts so many people, so many lives… One of the biggest things that we were excited to share with Helmsley is about the support that our community provides this hospital, especially when there’s any behavioral health. We’re really excited for the work that will take place in the next two years to support that.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.