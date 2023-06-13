Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — In support of the addition of a behavioral health unit at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, the Helmsley Foundation has approved a $2.5 million grant, allowing SMH to fill a gap in demand for the region.

The Helmsley Foundation grant approval comes following a $9.9 million grant awarded by the State Loan and Investment board in December 2022 and a grant from the Sheridan County Commission. With the approval of the Helmsley grant, SMH is only $900,000 away from matching the funds awarded by the SLIB grant, after which those funds will become available to use and the next two years will be spent fleshing out the new behavioral health unit.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you