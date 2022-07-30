Women stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — Sheridan-area residents are invited to a learning event on how they can help make their community and world a better place for women and girls.

A meeting set for Aug. 5 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza will feature Montana, Wyoming and Colorado representatives from Zonta International who will provide information about Zonta and starting a club in the Sheridan area.

