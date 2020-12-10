SHERIDAN — While developer Paul DelRossi sought a public apology from Mayor Roger Miller at Monday’s Sheridan City Council meeting, he was not the only local businessman who felt the need to respond to the mayor’s attack on nearly two dozen community members.
In an Oct. 29 email sent to The Sheridan Press publisher Kristen Czaban, Miller attacked mayoral challenger Richard Bridger, his supporters and other prominent business people in the community.
DelRossi sought an apology from Miller for what he described as “libelous” comments made in the email. Miller issued an apology at the Monday council meeting, but according to DelRossi had not otherwise responded to a written request for an apology, which had been hand-delivered to the mayor’s office Nov. 19.
The Press recently learned that in addition to DelRossi’s request, Kim Love, former owner of Sheridan Media and longtime Sheridan businessman, worked with his attorney Anthony T. Wendtland to address the late-night mudslinging of Oct. 29.
A letter delivered to Miller dated Nov. 18, 2020, from Wendtland demanded an apology from the mayor as well.
“Your motivation for intentionally harming Mr. Love and others in this way using your official City of Sheridan email address was to further your quest for reelection to a second term as mayor of Sheridan — a quest that failed rather miserably for you on election night a few days later,” Wendtland wrote.
The letter from Wendtland emphasizes the lack of factual basis for Miller’s statements about Love, and included a request for Miller to sign a pre-written apology letter and disclose the names of the sources from which Miller heard the information.
While Miller did not sign the pre-written apology letter, he did respond in multiple emails to Wendtland. In those emails, sent from a Gmail account rather than his city email account, Miller said he felt “Mr. Love’s reputation would be better served by not bringing it back into the media or public’s view.”
He added that “Kristen Czaban and Mr. Love published remarks in The Sheridan Press, I did not. I am not responsible for Ms. Czaban publishing the e-mail. It appears to me that Ms. Czaban’s intent was to harm my reputation.”
Czaban had reached out to Miller seeking comment regarding the mayor’s campaign finance report. The four-page email Miller sent Oct. 29 just after 1 a.m. was the response she received. The email was sent from the mayor’s city of Sheridan email account and is, by Wyoming statute, considered public record.
A second email to Wendtland included an apology for “any potential negative impacts of the poorly worded email dated October 29th, 2020, published without my permission by Kristen Czaban of The Sheridan Press. Precisely, for the errant statements about Mr. Kim Love and his Sheridan Media company; these statements are regrettable.”
He added an apology for Love, Love's wife and all of Sheridan Media and asked for forgiveness. In a later email to Wendtland, he also indicated he didn’t remember who had told him the false information he repeated in the email to The Press.
In an interview with The Press Tuesday, Love said he felt the need to address the mayor’s comments.
“Some people think they can spread rumors and they won’t be held accountable,” Love said. “I guess I’m more in a position to say ‘no, you can’t do that,’ whereas others may not feel comfortable speaking up.”
He noted he felt the mayor’s email was likely grounds for a slander lawsuit, but likened any such case to a fool’s errand.
“I think I made my point,” he said.