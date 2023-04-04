12-30-21 ABF 4.JPG
Lift chairs rotate skiers through one of the runs at the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

 Kristen Czaban | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Four Antelope Butte Foundation board members and the organization’s executive director resigned recently, indicating a time of transition for the nonprofit.

Ryan White, James Wilkerson and Casey Terrell resigned from their positions on the foundation’s board of directors, citing safety concerns over the operation of the Summit lift, according to a news release from the foundation. The release did not list a reason for Sandy Suzor’s resignation. The departing board members either did not return phone calls to The Sheridan Press or refused comment on their resignations.

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

