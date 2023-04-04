SHERIDAN — Four Antelope Butte Foundation board members and the organization’s executive director resigned recently, indicating a time of transition for the nonprofit.
Ryan White, James Wilkerson and Casey Terrell resigned from their positions on the foundation’s board of directors, citing safety concerns over the operation of the Summit lift, according to a news release from the foundation. The release did not list a reason for Sandy Suzor’s resignation. The departing board members either did not return phone calls to The Sheridan Press or refused comment on their resignations.
The lift in question did not operate Friday; it was reopened Saturday and Sunday for the final two days of the season at Antelope Butte following repairs and was fully loaded, according to the news release.
“The mountain staff and I kept our Professional Tramway Engineer abreast and followed all proper procedures to get the lift reopened after assembly repairs were complete on tower four,” Emerson Scott said in the news release.
Executive Director Rebecca Arcarese also resigned from her position with the Antelope Butte Foundation.
“I feel like the mission and the vision changed with some new board members and I no longer can align with that,” Arcarese said. “I didn’t feel like I could (work with) the organization in a new direction.”
In the news release, the foundation also announced two new board members and Jeff Grant’s return to the board. Scott, a former owner of Antelope Butte, and Erik Mogensen, owner of Entabeni Systems and Indy Pass, joined the board recently. Grant served as the board president from September 2018 to December 2022.
The Antelope Butte Foundation formed in 2011 and subsequently began work to reopen the ski area, which was reopened in 2018. The foundation reported record sales in tier one of its pricing scale for the 2023-2024 season.