SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host a festival and fundraiser, a Music and Art Summit, Aug. 25-27.
The festival aims to bring together music, art, mountain and ski enthusiasts to support the nonprofit ski area's continued operation and make winter recreation accessible and affordable to all, according to a press release.
“The event will look very similar to the previous summer festivals at Antelope Butte,” said event coordinator Spencer Porden. “We took a look at the things that went right, and wrong, with our festival last year and have reimagined it."
The event is free and open to the public but will have a suggested donation ask at the gate. The Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition will host a showcase of musicians and host a workshop for musicians Friday.
An art show and sale will be held in the lodge. Artists may submit up to two pieces for judging. Awards include people's choice, artist's choice, foundation choice and best in show. Artists selling goods on the main floor of the lodge are suggested to donate 25% of all sales, the press release said.
Music will be held all three days of the festival, and the art show and sale will be Saturday and Sunday. Camping at the event is encouraged and free of charge. Food and beverage vendors will be on site all weekend.