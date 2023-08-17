Summer fest02.jpg
Cosmic Sin travels to the Antelope Butte Summer Festival to perform Friday, July 22, 2022.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host a festival and fundraiser, a Music and Art Summit, Aug. 25-27. 

The festival aims to bring together music, art, mountain and ski enthusiasts to support the nonprofit ski area's continued operation and make winter recreation accessible and affordable to all, according to a press release. 

