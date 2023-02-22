SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host the Area One Special Olympics Winter Games Friday.
A total of 62 athletes from throughout the area will compete in a series of events, including cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, alpine skiing and snowboarding.
The opening ceremony will be held in the lodge at 10 a.m., followed immediately by the events. The award ceremony will be held in early afternoon.
The public is encouraged to join family and friends to cheer on the athletes.
Area One Winter Games are a prelude to the Special Olympics State Winter Games in Jackson March 14-16.
Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area is located at 28 Forest Service Road 244 in Shell.