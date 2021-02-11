12-22-20 antelope butte 1web.jpg
A duo of downhill skiers prepare for a trip down the slopes at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area. The slope opened for public use Dec. 18, 2020.

 Courtesy photo | Antelope Butte Foundation

SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area is hosting a Valentine's weekend event Saturday and Sunday, featuring live music, food and activities.

Bonafide Food Truck, Kettle Krazy, Montucky Beer and Shred & Butter will provide food options for skiers. 

Live music will include Strumbucket from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and the Nate Champion Band from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. 

Activities hosted by Antelope Butte staff include a snowman building contest, Valentine's Day card making, costume contest, tailgate party and bonfire. 

The slope is also hosting a buy one lift ticket, get one half off for the weekend. For more information or to purchase lift tickets and ski/snowboard rentals ahead of time, see antelopebuttefoundation.org.

