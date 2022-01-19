SHERIDAN — The Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area hosted a selection of ski patrollers, Big Horn County Search and Rescue officials, members of the Wyoming National Guard and a Black Hawk helicopter last weekend. Their mission: to practice avalanche safety techniques.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which logs and reports avalanche statistics from across the country, 37 people died in avalanches across the U.S. in the 2020-2021 winter season, a significant increase when compared to the previous three years. So far in the 2021-2022 season, the information center reports eight avalanche fatalities.
Although the Bighorn Mountains aren’t known for avalanches, Bret Rhinesmith of Antelope Butte Ski Patrol knows they can happen here, with catastrophic results.
This is why Bighorn Mountain outdoor adventurers and local public safety officials must be prepared in the event of an avalanche. Although Antelope Butte staff work to mitigate avalanche potential and close ski runs if an avalanche is forecast, avalanches can catch unaware backcountry skiers and snowmobilers.
Adventurers can keep themselves safe by bringing the right equipment while exploring the Bighorn Mountains, Rhinesmith said. Anyone headed to the backcountry should equip themselves with a beacon, probe and shovel in case of an avalanche. While the beacon sends out electromagnetic pulses to help rescuers find an individual’s approximate location, Rhinesmith said the probe will allow rescuers to pinpoint the lost person’s exact location, and the shovel will allow them to clear away avalanche debris.
Rescuers, however, must also be prepared to act fast in case of an avalanche.
“In an avalanche, we have about 15 minutes to find and excavate a victim from avalanche debris,” Rhinesmith said.
Rhinesmith invited members of BHCSR and the Wyoming National Guard to Antelope Butte to ensure all agencies respond appropriately in case of an avalanche.
In partnership with the Wyoming National Guard, BHCSR has operated a hoist program — or a program that teaches search and rescue personnel how to drop into and leave remote regions by attaching themselves and sometimes patients to a hovering helicopter — for about two years, explained Lt. Jeff Schmidt of BHCSR’s South Squad. Avalanche training is one component required to become a hoist technician.
“A lot of us have spent our whole lives in the mountains, but there’s a number of guys that have never taken avalanche training,” Schmidt said.
The crews spent Thursday and Friday practicing avalanche safety techniques, Rhinesmith said. They ran beacon-finding drills in Antelope Butte’s beacon park, which allows professionals and amateurs to practice using emergency beacons. They learned and practiced a series of systematic probing techniques to pinpoint people trapped in avalanche debris efficiently. They studied post-avalanche patient care and practiced clearing airways, maintaining circulation, stabilizing major fractures and protecting mannequin patients from an avalanche-prone environment.
On Saturday, Rhinesmith said, the crews put these techniques to use in an avalanche simulation. Based on a real avalanche, the training scenario asked the rescue team to locate two mannequins trapped in avalanche debris — a skier wearing a beacon and a snowmobiler without a beacon — and airlift them out via National Guard helicopter.
Rhinesmith said rescuers located the skier by beacon in 6 minutes, but it took 48 minutes of methodical probing to find the beaconless snowmobiler.
Ultimately, Rhinesmith said, the exercise emphasized the need for clear and concise communication and the skilled professionalism of the three-agency team. The crews working together is a “great resource for our Bighorn Mountains,” Rhinesmith said.
After the training exercise finished, Schmidt said his BHCSR and National Guard crew witnessed four avalanches within a 5 mile radius of Antelope Butte, a troubling illustration of the need for the training crews just completed.
These observations, Antelope Butte officials said in a press release Wednesday, “should be a warning to backcountry users…that there is a potential for avalanche activity in the Bighorn Mountains.”