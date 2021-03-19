SHERIDAN — The Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area Snowsports School will host Ski Like a Girl, a series of three Sunday women's clinics for females age 12 to 100.
The clinics extend from 1-3 p.m. March 21, March 28 and April 4. There will be a ski and snowboard group each Sunday.
Participants meet at the yurt at 1 p.m., and a suggested donation $10 online to the Snowsports School can be made at antelopebuttefoundation.networkforgood.com/projects/110894-donate-today.
For more information, visit antelopebuttefoundation.org.