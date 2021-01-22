SHERIDAN — Sheridan County athletes face competition Friday for the 2021 Special Olympics Wyoming Area Winter Games.
Special Olympic athletes in Sheridan County play host to the games being held at the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area Friday. Other communities competing include Greybull and Thermopolis.
Many athletes are competing throughout the state in the next few weeks, including:
• Jan. 29, Area III, Laramie
• Feb. 3, Area IV at Terry Peak, South Dakota hosting Newcastle, Gillette, Crook County and South Dakota teams
• Feb. 5, Area II at White Pine Ski Resort hosting Pinedale, Jackson and Evanston
• Feb. 14, Area V at Casper Mountain hosting Casper and Douglas
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend and support and cheer on local athletes as they qualify for upcoming statewide competitions.
These competitions are in preparation for the State Winter Games that will be held virtually Feb. 24-25. Winter Games is one of the four main Special Olympics Wyoming competition events held each year. Athletes compete in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snowboarding.